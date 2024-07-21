'Listened To It Every Night': John Stamos Reveals He Heard Bob Saget's Audiotape Every Night After His Death

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of death.

John Stamos shared his coping mechanisms after his friend and co-star Bob Saget's death in an episode of the Full House Rewind podcast with Dave Coulier. Bob Saget, a beloved sitcom star and a revered stand-up comedian, passed away over two years ago. His death was particularly impactful in the entertainment world due to his fame and the impact he had on the entertainment industry. Those who knew and worked with him had to cope with the sudden loss, with John Stamos finding comfort in his voice.

John Stamos coped with Bob Saget’s death by listening to his audiobook

John Stamos revealed on a recent episode of the Full House Rewind podcast which is hosted by Dave Coulier, that he found himself turning to listening to the audiobook version of Bob Saget’s 2014 memoir, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. “Do you remember when his book came out? It was very dirty and weird. And so and for whatever reason, the night [Saget] died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort. I don’t know why. I listened to it every night when I went to sleep.”

After listening to Saget’s stories for a while, Stamos said he realized there was a detail that stood out to him, which had gone unnoticed before. “One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘Did he say, in his book, did he say he hit his head and that's how he died?’” he recalled. “And I'm like, 'No. That couldn’t be.' And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, 'I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I'm dying.'"

Stamos continued, noting how he was shocked that the joke manifested into a reality. Coulier also noted that Saget left a void in all their lives, going on to reveal that he actually lived with Saget when he first moved to Los Angeles at 18. “It was life imitating art,” he joked, referring to their characters living together in Full House as well.

Bob Saget died after a sudden and tragic fall causing head trauma

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget was found dead in his room at a Ritz-Carlton hotel near Williamsburg in Orange County, Florida. At the time of his death, Saget was on a stand-up tour and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening. His funeral took place on January 14, and he was buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery near the graves of his parents and sister.

An autopsy report released on February 9 found that Saget had blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head, most likely from a fall, and had subsequently died from the resulting injuries in his sleep. He was infected with COVID-19 at the time, though there were no signs that it played a role in his death.

News of Saget's death broke during a broadcast of America's Funniest Home Videos, of which he was the original host, and the network interrupted the program to announce it. A tribute video was posted on the show's official YouTube channel, and a dedication to Saget was added before the credits of the following episode. Clips of Saget's hosting of the show were run from January 16 to the end of the 2021–22 season on America's Funniest Home Videos as tribute as well.

Saget had been honored with donations and offers to help the charity Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF), whose board of directors Saget served on since 2003. According to a statement made by the foundation's executive director on January 13, 2022, the foundation received donations from more than 1,500 donors from all over the world, totaling more than $90,000. Additionally, a donation of $1.5 million was awarded to the charity by one of its board members in the form of a grant, which will match every donation made in memory of Saget.

A tribute special was filmed at The Comedy Store by Saget's longtime friend Mike Binder on January 30, titled Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute and featuring footage from a private memorial held at Jeff Franklin's home, it was released on Netflix on June 10, 2022.

