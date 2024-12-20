Lizzo Opens Up About Her 'Very Toxic Relationship with the Internet'

During a revealing interview on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Lizzo discussed her complicated relationship with social media and the challenges of navigating public scrutiny. The conversation also touched on the impact of her 2023 social media hiatus, the loss of followers, and the ongoing lawsuits alleging harassment and misconduct within her professional circle.

Lizzo described her relationship with the internet as “very toxic,” explaining how online discourse has left her physically unwell. After losing 150,000 followers in a single day, she reflected, “This is the part of fame that you unknowingly sign up for.” She expressed frustration over how quickly people believe negative narratives about public figures, stating, “If you unfollowed me that quickly, were you even a fan?”

The singer revealed that from August 2023 to January 2024, she avoided social media entirely, delegating posts to her team. Lizzo emphasized the importance of stepping back for her mental health, encouraging others to consider doing the same.

Lizzo also addressed the lawsuits brought against her by former backup dancers and a fashion designer, all of whom alleged harassment, discrimination, and a hostile work environment. While she denied the allegations, Lizzo admitted feeling blindsided and deeply surprised by the accusations. The cases remain active, with the next hearing scheduled for January 2025.

Lizzo’s candid revelations underscore the emotional toll that fame and controversy can take. By speaking out, she aims to reconnect with her loyal fans and advocate for healthier relationships with social media. As legal proceedings continue, Lizzo’s resilience and commitment to transparency will shape how she moves forward in both her personal and professional life.

