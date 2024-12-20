Lizzo Speaks Out on Harassment Controversy; Denies Allegations Amid Legal Battles: 'Blindsided Me With a Lawsuit'

Lizzo has finally addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three former backup dancers—Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez—in August 2023. She said she was completely "blindsided" by the allegations that came out of the blue and maintained that she did nothing wrong.

On December 19, the About Damn Time singer spoke at the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, where she shared some reflections on the whirlwind year that had her hitting arenas for the first time. "I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit," she said.

She was adamant the allegations of sexual harassment and weight-shaming were unfounded and blown out of proportion by the media. The Truth Hurts singer added, "I was very deeply hurt because these were three ex-dancers, so they weren't on the tour."

She continued, "These were people that I gave opportunities to. These were people that—I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers."

The lawsuit alleges the Boys singer forced her backup dancers to get naked and interact with nude performers at an Amsterdam club and made the work environment hostile through weight and racial discrimination. She denied the allegations publicly, stating her character and work ethic had been unfairly attacked. She faced a second lawsuit in September 2023 by wardrobe stylist Asha Daniels, who accused her of creating a toxic work environment.

The Rumors singer firmly stated in the podcast, "Let's be clear, I did nothing wrong."

Advertisement

Although she remains surrounded by controversy, Lizzo continues to be strong and vigilant about her mental health and her career. She declared that in April, she would no longer entertain negativity but continue doing what she loves—creating music and inspiring people to stand against negativity.

The court cases against Lizzo's company will continue, and the next court date is scheduled for January 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Lizzo Gives Humorous Nod To South Park Ozempic Joke With EPIC Halloween Costume; Take A Look