Lizzo Gives Humorous Nod To South Park Ozempic Joke With EPIC Halloween Costume; Take A Look

Lizzo took her Halloween game up a notch this year, turning heads with a costume inspired by a recent South Park episode that poked fun at weight-loss culture and, humorously, at herself.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for her wit and advocacy for body positivity, posted photos of her costume on Instagram, showing her dressed as a fictional weight-loss drug named Lizzo, originally introduced in a viral episode of the animated series. Her costume featured a faux medication box with a measuring tape belt, leaning into the humorous and self-accepting vibe she’s known for.

The idea for Lizzo’s costume stemmed from an episode titled South Park: The End of Obesity, which aired in May. The show took a lighthearted jab at the trend of using weight-loss medications, spoofing Ozempic with a fictional product called Lizzo.

In the episode, characters discuss how Lizzo is a new weight-loss alternative for those who can’t access expensive drugs like Ozempic. Instead of focusing on actual weight loss, the fictional medication encouraged self-acceptance, offering users a guilt-free way to be confident in their bodies.

The singer reacted to the episode shortly after it aired, sharing a live video on social media where she laughed off the joke. “That’s crazy,” she said. She was surprised at her influence reaching the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f-k, to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f-k I am, and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

Lizzo’s Halloween costume was a creative nod to the South Park skit, complete with a measuring tape belt and playful slogans to match the parody.

The faux drug box costume displayed messages like "FDA Approved,” “Diet Suppressor,” and “For single patient use only,” giving a satirical spin on typical pharmaceutical ads. In her first photo, she posed in an ad-inspired image asking, “Need self-love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt, gain self-confidence.”

In the caption, Lizzo humorously signaled the start of Halloween festivities, writing, “Ok Halloween… you can start now.” She later posted a video dancing in her costume in front of a cardboard cutout of the South Park character Cartman, as audio from the episode played in the background.

The original South Park episode was a satire on the surge in popularity of weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. In the show, a fake commercial for Lizzo claimed it “makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

The episode humorously depicted a drug that allowed people to eat everything and minimize exercise, while a voice-over said, “Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum… Ask about the power of not giving a f**k, with Lizzo.”

During her live reaction, Lizzo acknowledged the moment with pride, noting how her advocacy for self-acceptance and body positivity had made an impact.

