LL Cool J Declares Himself As The G.O.A.T Hip-Hop Pioneer, Reflecting on His Legacy: 'Most Important Rapper That Ever Existed'

LL Cool J is reclaiming the title of your favorite rapper's favorite rapper as he discusses his contributions to the hip-hop culture and reflects on his legacy as an artist. LL, whose birth name is James Todd Smith, is one of the most influential rap artists who achieved commercial success early on and paved the way for many trends in the culture.

Recently, Smith boldly declared his position in the culture and reflected on his stature in hip-hop history. During his candid conversation on Apple Music's Le Code with Mehdi Maïzi, the 56-year-old rapper noted, "I’m [going to] say this humbly, but I really mean this. I think one day people are going to wake up and realize that LL Cool J is the most important rapper that ever existed. I truly believe one day people are going to say that."

Reiterating his significant impact during his influential career, the Murdergram rapper underlined how he had contributed significantly towards the shaping of the very culture of rap and hip-hop as it stands today. From the affinity towards flashy jewelry and love songs to a bad boy persona and even the terminology of Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.), which is the title of his album released in 2000, Smith attributes these trends to himself.

Smith relayed some facts, saying that he was the first rapper who introduced all the diamonds and the ice. He added, "When it comes to the love songs, they’re gonna say, ‘This is the guy that introduced the love songs and all the love s--t."

The impact of the Rock the Bells rapper goes beyond music as it extends to movies as well as fashion. He also achieved success as an actor through hits like NCIS: Los Angeles, Mindhunters, S.W.A.T., Last Holiday, Deep Blue Sea, etc.

Speaking on his legacy in helping popularize hip-hop's street fashion, Cool J stressed his influence on the idea of opening clothing lines such as helping the iconic brands, FUBU and Kangol gain popularity and endorsements

LL Cool J also talked about how some of the biggest artists, who are now global superstars and billionaires, got their start on the same Def Jam label he started with. As he basked in his glory, he was careful not to come across as arrogant and made sure to note that it was from a place of love and respect.

