From Tupac's Murder To Assault Allegations: Exploring Eminem's Explosive Lyrical Attacks On Diddy Over The Years

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Sean Diddy Combs and Eminem have crossed paths numerous times through the lyrics of the 8 Mile star. While the former is serving time in prison, the Without Me rapper has once again mentioned him in several tracks from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Eminem has a history of calling out various celebrities, including his fellow rappers. This isn't the first time he has taken aim at the well-known white rapper, and it's not even the second. Known for his humorous yet impactful lyrics, Eminem has built a reputation for himself by calling out many public figures.

The first time Eminem mentioned Sean Diddy Combs was when he was a budding independent artist. This was in the unreleased 1996 song F**king Crazy, also known as Any Man.

Let’s have a look at the lyrics from over the years in which Eminem dissed Sean Diddy Combs.

Song: F**king Crazy/ Any Man

Release date: 1996

Lyrics: "Original bad boy on the case/Cover your face/Came in the place blowed and sprayed Puffy with mace"

This was the track where the Lose Yourself artist had taken a funny approach while talking about Sean Diddy Combs.

Song: Marshal Mathers

Release date: 2000

Lyrics: "Is it because you love me that y'all expect so much of me?/You little groupie b**ch, get off me, go f**k Puffy"

Marshall Mathers is the album's title track. According to sources, the song is a direct reaction to the trouble the Mockingbird artist went through after the release of Slim Shady LP, including the lawsuit his mother, Debbie Mathers, had filed against him.

Song: I'm Back

Year: 2000

Lyrics: "'Cause if I ever stuck it to any singer in showbiz/It'd be Jennifer Lopez and Puffy, you know this/I'm sorry, Puff, but I don't give a f**k"

Eminem also discusses his alter ego, Slim Shady, in this track, which is the 10th song on The Marshall Mathers LP.

Song: Killshot

Year: 2018

Lyrics: "But this idiot's boss pops pills and tells him he's got skills/But, Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits/That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah"

Although the song, which happens to be a response to Machine Gun Kelly’s Rap Devil, this track had Sean Diddy Combs worried about a lot of allegations, as it did straight up mention the now disgraced rapper's alleged connection to Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Song: Fuel featuring JID

Year: 2024

Lyrics: "Do not test like an essay (Why?)/’Cause like where my homies out West, aye (Yeah)/We can just say (What?)/I'm like an R-A-P-E-R/I got so many S-As/S-As/Wait, he didn't just spell the word rapper and leave out a 'P', did he?/Yup/R-I-P, rest in peace, Biggie/And ’Pac, both of y'all should be living/Yup, but I ain't tryna beef with him ’cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D, get him/And that's the only way you're gonna be killing me (Nah)/Ain't gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah)."

The track happens to be 9th song on Eminem’s latest album , The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), and features East Atlanta rapper JID. The song's release was largely loved by his fans, as it coincidently came out around the arrest of Sean Diddy Combs.

Song: Antichrist

Year: 2024

Lyrics: "But who else is as pitiless, actually witty and crass, hideous/Ghastly, and insidious as me, or spitting as nasty?/Next idiot ask me is getting his a*s beat worse than Diddy did ******"

Another track on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) takes shots at Sean Diddy Combs. Here, Eminem plays with the diabolical theme and proclaims himself the Antichrist.

Song: Fuel (Shady Edition) featuring Westside Boogie and GRIP

Year: 2024

Lyrics: "So who'll be picked next, whose name gonna be next up?/Notorious B.I.G.'s death was the domino effect of Tupac's murder/Like facial tissue, whose clock should I clean next? Puff's?/'Til he's in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?/Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there'll have been?!?"

The song has a new edition that even features highly acclaimed artists such as Westside Boogie and GRIP.

Song: Bad One featuring White Gold

Year: 2024

Lyrics:

"F**k it, it's what I love to do/This is subterfuge, just to screw with you/And yeah, this much is true/This sounds like something that Puff would do/At a party with Aaron Hall 'cause I just love to f**k with you"

Eminem has taken a number of hits towards Sean Diddy Combs in his latest album. One of them, which also happens to be this last one, is called the Bad One. The song even features another great artist White Gold.

These were the songs where Eminem seemingly had taken aim at Sean Diddy Combs while also amazing his fans.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

