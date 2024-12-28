Logan Paul and Fiancée Nina Agdal Show How They Celebrated Their First Christmas as Parents; See Here

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal, the couple who surprised everyone by announcing the news of their baby, were seen together as a sweet family during this year's Christmas celebration.

The engaged couple took to social media to share some intimate photos from their recent family gathering during the festive season.

In a joint Instagram post, the first image that left everyone in awe showed the couple, Logan Paul and Agdal, kissing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The two were even holding their baby close to them.

Expressing his feelings, Logan Paul captioned the upload, “A Paul Family Christmas.”

In this carousel of memories, the WWE star was seen playing ice hockey with his brother, Jake Paul, in the second picture, while also posing with their Golden Retriever in the frame.

The influencer’s followers were surely amazed as they moved through the pictures. The third image showed Logan, his brother Jake, and their father, Greg, posing in front of the Christmas tree with the young child, Esme.

Another image in the carousel featured Paul and Agdal wearing matching outfits. The couple was dressed in tan-colored clothes while having fun and posing outside the house on a stone brick pathway surrounded by snow.

Logan Paul also shared a humorous picture of his dog in the gym, sporting orange shoes.

Another image in this family Christmas carousel featured Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal in matching outfits, where the couple held a huge painting that appeared to be a gift. The two were dressed in green night suits, with Agdal posing for the picture while wearing a Santa hat.

Next in the carousel was a short clip showing Logan Paul spending time with his newborn on a plane.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in May 2023, during which they also announced their engagement. Later, they revealed they were expecting “another Paul” in an Instagram post.

