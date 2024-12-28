Tina Knowles Defends Beyoncé Against Christmas Day Trolls

Tina Knowles, the mother of global superstar Beyoncé, has never shied away from speaking her mind when it comes to defending her daughter. After Beyoncé’s spectacular Christmas Day halftime performance at the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, Knowles took to Instagram to address the online criticism aimed at her daughter. Her fiery response highlighted the absurdity of the trolls’ actions while celebrating the artist’s undeniable talent.

On Friday, Dec. 27, Tina Knowles reposted an Instagram post that resonated with her. The post read, “no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say.” Knowles agreed wholeheartedly, using the platform to express her disbelief at how critics chose to spend their Christmas Day.

In her caption, Knowles wrote, “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.” She humorously called out the trolls, accusing them of being obsessed with Beyoncé, secretly admiring her, and wishing they could be like her. Knowles didn’t hold back, suggesting that those who weren’t fans should spend their time watching cartoons or even "Bozo the Clown" instead of tuning into the halftime show.

Quoting scripture, Knowles drew strength from Isaiah 54:7, saying, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.” She also expressed her admiration for Beyoncé’s ability to rise above negativity, crediting her daughter’s warrior spirit and resilience in the face of relentless criticism.

Beyoncé’s Christmas Day performance, now known as the “Beyoncé Bowl,” was nothing short of spectacular. Taking place in her hometown of Houston, Texas, the halftime show saw Beyoncé dressed in a stunning white-feathered gown, a cowboy hat, and a sash featuring the colors of the American flag. She performed a medley of her hits alongside artists like Shaboozey and Post Malone. A particularly heartwarming moment came when her daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a duet of "Texas Hold 'Em," showcasing the family’s undeniable talent.

The performance marked a milestone as Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday show and was made available for streaming shortly after, solidifying its place as a cultural event of the season.

