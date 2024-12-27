Victoria And David Beckham Celebrate Christmas With Whole Family; See Pics Here

Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, recently set the standards high as they uploaded photos of their Christmas celebration on social media. The two celebrated personalities had their family together while celebrating Christmas Eve, as seen in the pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a carousel of memories that surely put a smile on everyone's face. With cheeks glowing with blush, one image showed the Beckham family posing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Expressing her emotions in the caption, Victoria Beckham shared some truly sweet words: “Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much,” she wrote.

In the first image of the three highly intriguing photos, Victoria Beckham was seen standing beside her football icon husband, David. Meanwhile, at the center was the couple's youngest child, their daughter Harper, 13.

To the left, all three Beckham sons were seen standing, while on the far right, their daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham could be noticed.

One thing common among all the Beckhams present for the celebration was their coordinated choice of darker shades. While Victoria and David wore black blazers, the fashion designer, in particular, opted for a mini dress, which she paired with fishnet tights and stilettos.

David Beckham kept it classic, wearing a suit paired with loafers.

The oldest son, Brooklyn, 25, opted for a black button-down shirt, cuffed dark-wash jeans, and white sneakers. In the picture, Romeo, 22, was seen sporting a leather jacket, trousers, and olive-green loafers.

As for Cruz, 19, he chose a casual yet stylish look with a sweater, brown slacks, and lace-up shoes.

Their daughter, Harper, 13, looked elegant in a strapless maxi bodycon dress.

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola, made a bold statement with wide-leg pants, a fitted leather jacket featuring shoulder pads, and a red corset top to complete her look.

