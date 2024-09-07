Jennifer Lopez Attends Unstoppable Premiere At TIFF; Poses With Matt Damon And Other Cast As Ben Affleck Skips Event

As predicted by experts late last month, Jennifer Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Premiere of Unstoppable on Friday, September 6, alongside co-producer Matt Damon and in the absence of Ben Affleck, who, aside from being the actress's soon-to-be ex-husband, is also a co-producer on the film via his and Damon’s company, Artists Equity.

Affleck’s absence from the showcase, needless to say, is attributed to his recent split from the singer-actress.

Lopez, who posed for photographers at the TIFF Red Carpet with Damon and other cast members Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, and Don Cheadle, cut a mesmerizing figure in an alluring, floor-length silver Tamara Ralph dress, featuring high slits up both sides, tied together with large black velvet bows.

She paired the look with a matching metallic clutch, Dolce & Gabbana platform high heels, and limited Hassanzadeh Jewelry. Her locks were straightened and polished to perfection to draw attention to her head-turning outfit. Her makeup was nude, again serving the same purpose as her hairstyle.

The men, for their part, arrived in business casual suits.

Unstoppable follows the real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. Despite his disability, Robles aimed for glory and, through determination and hard work, won an NCAA national championship in 2011 while competing for Arizona State University. His inspiring journey is the primary plot of the film. Jerome plays the lead character, while Lopez portrays his supportive mother.

William Goldenberg, who collaborated with Affleck as an editor on Argo (2012) and Air (2023), directed Unstoppable.

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The singer-actress listed April 26 as their date of separation, which aligns with the time when rumors of tension between the couple first emerged. It began with Affleck missing the 2024 Met Gala with Lopez in New York, after which she extended her stay in the city while Affleck remained on the West Coast. The couple spent most of the summer apart, missing significant occasions like the Fourth of July, their Vegas anniversary on July 16, and Lopez's 55th birthday later that month.

Lopez reportedly filed for divorce after making her best efforts to salvage the marriage but feeling that her efforts were not reciprocated by Affleck. According to a source who spoke to People, the split has the potential to get messy due to the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

Lopez and Affleck married in Vegas in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021. They had a second wedding with family and friends in Georgia the following month. An insider described Bennifer’s renewed romance as an “expensive closure experiment,” according to Page Six.

The estranged couple still has at least one more professional commitment, with Lopez starring in the Affleck-produced Kiss of the Spider Woman.