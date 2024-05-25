Lord Of The Rings: Who Is The Oldest Known Elf In The Story? Find Out

The Elves of Middle-earth are some of the most fascinating characters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. They are known for their incredibly long lives, with some living for thousands of years. But among these timeless beings, there’s one who holds the title of the oldest Elf in the story.

Let’s discover who is known as the oldest Elf in the story and the secrets behind his remarkable existence.

Who is Círdan the Shipwright?

In Tolkien’s Middle-earth, Elves are known for their long lives and rich histories. They are immortal beings, able to live forever unless killed in any battle. And, among these Elves, some are older and wiser, having witnessed many Ages of Middle-earth. Círdan the Shipwright, also known as Nowë is the oldest Elf in The Lord of the Rings.

According to reports, he is over 10,000 years old and played a crucial role throughout the history of Middle-earth. He was a member of the Teleri clan of Elves and was renowned for his exceptional shipbuilding skills. These skills earned him the name Círdan, which means Shipwright in Sindarin, an Elvish language. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 3 in Works; New Amazon Prime Deal EXPLAINED

Advertisement

Círdan’s early life and role

Círdan was born long before the First Age, making him one of the earliest Elves. His shipbuilding skills were unmatched, and he built many ships for Elves to sail to Valinor. The Valar, powerful beings who made the world, told him that his skills were very important for Middle-earth.

He was part of the Teleri clan and always desired to travel to the Blessed Realm of Valinor. But his duties in Middle-earth kept him away from fulfilling his wish. When the Elves of his clan were about to go to Valinor, their leader Elwë went missing. But instead of leaving without him, Círdan and some other loyal Elves stayed behind. Even though he really wanted to go to the Blessed Realm, he chose to stay because he cared about his fellow Elves.

Círdan also had a special ring called Narya, one of the three powerful Elven rings. He later gave it to Gandalf, recognizing his potential in defeating Sauron. He was really smart and could see things before they happened, and because of this, he was a prominent figure.

ALSO READ: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2: 6 Things You Missed In The New Trailer

Other oldest elves in Middle-earth

Apart from Círdan, there are several other Elves too who are incredibly ancient. Here are some famous ones:

1. Galadriel

Galadriel, the lady of Lothlórien is one of the most powerful and ancient Elves in Middle-earth. She is 8,372 years old by the time of The Lord of the Rings. She ruled Lothlórien with her husband Celeborn.

2. Celeborn

Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband, is also very old. Though his exact age is not specified he might be somewhere near 6,500 years old. He has also fought many battles and defended Lothlórien during the War of the Ring.

3. Thanduil

Thanduil, the Elven king of the Woodland Realm, is also likely older than 6,500 years. He is the father of Legolas and played a significant role in the fight against Sauron.

4. Fëanor

Although not alive during The Lord of the Rings, Fëanor was one of the mightiest Elves who ever lived. He was a powerful Ñoldorin Elf known for creating the Silmarils and the Palantiri. Fëanor lived for 3,142 years before his death. This means he would have been around 10,000 years old if had survived until the time of LOTR.

Advertisement

However, Círdan’s impact on Middle-earth is profound. He not only played a crucial role in the great wars but also ensured survival.

ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime Displayed At Annecy 2024; Deets Here