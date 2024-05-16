6 Things You Missed In The New Rings Of Power Trailer

Fans of Tolkien are getting more and more excited as Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, is about to begin its second season. After a contentious debut season, the show’s first trailer for season 2 has dropped, hinting at a more faithful adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s revered lore. Now let us find out what this trailer reveals.

1. Sauron’s terror emerges

In less than ten seconds, the teaser delivers a shocker: an ancient wickedness is awakening. Although many assume it to be Sauron coming back again, discerning eyes among the audience think otherwise. Isn't it possible that it is the Balrog known as Durin’s Bane that was asleep? What happened earlier in previous episodes coupled with knowledge from those who control happenings in the show could indicate this leading into an epic clash.

2. Sauron’s transformation

Sauron remains active as ever and up to his tricks. In a bid to add another level of evil to his character, he transforms into many serpents slinking all over. Such eerie transformation from Tolkien's vast lore signals that our heroes will have darker days ahead of them. But what does this dark form hide beneath its surface? Nobody knows but everybody tries guessing.

3. A terrifying vision of destruction

The teaser further hints at Sauron as being central in the upcoming season through an ominous presence cast by him. Celebrimbor walks into Eregion’s forge which turns into a chilling scene. While there he sees someone working on the kiln; perhaps Sauron himself?

However, another thought may arise in mind; whether this is just some nightmare that has been created by Sauron using his magic or ill-wishing? Iconic imagery like this draws inspiration from such works as Eye of Sauron to commemorate significant events in one’s life.

4. Under the sea, lies the monster

From the depths emerges a new terror as one brave soul tries to confront a fearsome aquatic creature. This monster, with no precedent in Tolkien’s works, suggests that more perils are lurking deep down Middle-earth and adds another shade of suspense to the growing story.

5. Three rings for Elven-kings

Elven rings come into focus as symbols of power and temptation. While the bearers remain unknown, fans expect appearances from such iconic characters as Galadriel, and Gil-galad among others. Moreover, Círdan the Shipwright is finally introduced, and after ages of waiting this promises further intrigue about elves’ struggle with the charms of these magical bands.

6. The first of seven

In between elven rings, attention shifts to the dwarves' domain where King Durin III gets it from Sauron’s hands in commemoration of Durin’s Ring revealing how cunning this dark lord is.

With a sparkling gem on top, this ring stands for wealth and danger at the same time; setting up all Khazad-dûm will have to endure soon enough. The destiny of Middle Earth hangs by a thread when alliances are forged and betrayals unfold.

Every reveal takes viewers closer to season 2 of The Rings of Power than ever before making it one of their most anticipated series so far. As familiar faces meet ancient evils, Tolkien’s beloved mythology comes alive on screen where heroes are tested and legends made at Mount Doom.

