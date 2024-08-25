Loretta Lynn's First Grandchild Lynn Massey Passes Away After Prolonged Health Battle

Lynn Massey, who was the first granddaughter of singer Loretta Lynn, has passed away. This sad news was conveyed to the public via the Coal Miner's Daughter singer’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

On August 24 (Saturday), the news was posted on the aforementioned platforms. Massey was one of the vocalist’s 26 grandchildren. In the photo shared, Massey was seen smiling in front of the legendary singer and her grandmother’s vinyl records.

The caption read, “Betty Sue’s daughter Lynn Massey, Loretta’s first grandchild, passed away this week after a long and difficult health battle. Our family is so grateful for the prayers and love continually shown to us.”

Many of the singer's fans took the opportunity to share their condolences in the comment section. One fan wrote, “MY heart is with you and I bow to God to wrap her close.” Another commented, “My condolences to all of the family and my prayers are with you so sorry for your lost and may the Lord bless the family and may he be with you God Bless.”

As per People magazine, Taste of Country outlet reported that Massey was the daughter of the late singer's first child, Betty Sue Lynn, who died at the age of 64. The obituary of Betty Sue also mentioned that she had one more daughter, Audrey Dyer.

Massey’s age was not shared in the social media post but according to AL.com’s article, she died at 64 years old.

Emmy Rusell, who is also one of the deceased singer’s granddaughters, competed in American Idol and made it to its Hollywood round earlier this year. While debuting on the show, she performed her original song Skinny which talked about the challenges with weight and eating disorders. Later on the show, she also performed her grandmother’s iconic song, Coal Miners Daughter.

According to People magazine, Russell stated at that time, “She's one of the biggest country music singers of all time, but to me she's just Grandma," adding, "I think I am a little timid, and I think it is because I want to own my voice. That's why I want to challenge myself and come out here."

The legendary singer, Loretta Lynn died in October 2022 in her Tennessee home at 90 years old.

