'I Just Need To...': Adorable Clip Shows Taylor Swift Stopping London Eras Tour Show To Fix Her Piano

During her recent stop at Wembley Stadium in London, Taylor Swift hit a snag. Just before she was about to perform Champagne Problems from her Evermore album on the fourth night of her sold-out shows, the singer had a piano accident. Swift realized the piano was off-key as she sat down to play, leading to an unexpected and slightly comedic pause. A stagehand helped Swift get back on track, much to her fans' delight.

On Monday, August 19, on the singer's fourth night in New York, a fan in the audience documented the incident. Swift plays a short melody on her piano before saying, "So Folklore has a sister album I'm very proud of called Evermore." She pauses and plays a few more notes as the crowd cheers.

While opening the lid of the musical instrument, she said, "I've got to change the key. I just have to get to the keyboard." While moving her hands around the piano's lid, which was decorated with decorative moss, she asked on the microphone how to get into it.

Swift was assisted on stage by an all-black stagehand. She can be heard telling him, "I just know this is in the wrong key." In response to the crew member quickly lifting the lid and making the necessary adjustments, the singer cheered. Upon closing the lid, she thanked him.

In her next words, she said, "It's raining, isn't that nice? It's officially a rain show when it rains for more than six minutes. Rain shows are very, very special. Rain shows only attract people who are fun enough to dance and party in the rain."

Taking to the stage to perform hasn't been easy for the singer of Fortnight. The piano malfunction isn't the first time it's happened.

When Swift performed a mashup of Reputation's Getaway Car and 1989's Out of the Woods during the secret song segment of her concert this summer, her piano started acting up. The singer barely made it past the opening lines before her piano malfunctioned. "We have finally broken this thing," Swift told the crowd as she peeked beneath the piano's lid.

A number of celebrities have attended the singer's tour in London since Aug. 15, including Lena Dunham, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Taylor Lautner and his wife, Malala Yousafzai and Meg Ryan.

