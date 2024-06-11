Love Island USA Season 6: Release Date, Streaming Details, New Episodes Schedule And More; Everything You Need To Know

Reality dating shows have become hugely popular over the past 20 years. Once considered a waste of time, these shows now captivate audiences worldwide.

From Love is Blind to Too Hot to Handle, viewers love watching strangers fall in and out of love. Among all these shows, Love Island stands out as the gold standard. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Season 6 of Love Island.

What is Love Island's show about?

Love Island began in the UK and features young singles searching for love on an island. They must pair up, and the public votes for their favorite couples, leading to plenty of drama.

Despite some criticism about producer manipulation, millions watch every episode. Love Island USA has enjoyed similar success, with its latest season full of excitement. With Season 6 coming soon, here's how you can watch it.

Release Date for Love Island USA Season 6

The new season premieres on Tuesday, June 11, with new episodes daily at 9 p.m. ET. This premiere comes just before the release of The Boys Season 4 and "Bridgerton" Season 3, Part 2.

Streaming Love Island USA Season 6

The show, initially on CBS, now streams on Peacock since its fourth season. Season 6 will also be on Peacock. Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month with ads, or $11.99 per month without ads. Annual plans are $59.99 with ads or $119.99 without ads.

In the US, Season 6 is exclusive to Peacock. However, Season 3 is available on Netflix. UK viewers can watch Season 6 on ITVX.

Season 6 Trailer:

The trailer, released on June 4, teases drama and new islanders, including Aaron Evans from The Traitors UK and Kordell Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr.'s brother. Host Sarah Hyland has stepped down, with Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules taking over. Iain Stirling returns as the narrator.

Episode Schedule:

Season 6 will run for five weeks, with new episodes daily from Thursday to Tuesday. Wednesdays will be break days. Additionally, a new weekly show, Love Island Aftersun, hosted by Maura Higgins, will feature interviews with eliminated islanders and behind-the-scenes content. This season promises to be the biggest yet.

