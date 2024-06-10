Billboard Latin Women in Music 2024: Camila Cabello Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her Mom; 'When the World is Suffering...'

Camila Cabello is one of the most talented and famous singers of this era. Even after her split from Fifth Harmony, she continues to rise as a solo artist.

The Crying In The Club singer won the Global Impact Award during the Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards, which aired on June 9, 2024. She gave a moving acceptance speech and made sure to show her gratitude towards her mother. Read ahead to know what the singer said in her speech.

Camila Cabello gives a wholesome acceptance speech

The songstress decided to take a moment to express gratitude toward her mother on stage while receiving the award in the aforementioned category. Cabello said, “ Honestly, I had never taken a moment to talk about her like this, so I wanted to do it tonight.”

The singer added that when the world is “suffering”, the headlines make her chest “hurt” by the news related to war and death, with the scarcity of “compassion”. Her mother reminds her that there is love in this world.

The hitmaker continued that her mother inspires her and her sister with unlimited strength and non-ending energy, no matter how “exhausted” she is.

The I Luv It vocalist added that her mom shows her that hope in this world exists. Camila added, “Her best advice is not something she says but something she practices: her kindness, empathy, and, most importantly, how she treats people.”

Camila Cabello gives a shoutout to her fellow songstresses

During her speech, she gave a shoutout to Karol G, Ana Barbara, Angela Aguilar, La India, Kany Gracia, Kali Uchis, and Gloria Estefan. Cabello said that these ladies have all been and currently are the source of inspiration to her and many other women. Cabello said, “So I salute you. I love you, Gloria!”

The Shameless vocalist also thanked her fans. The singer said that she would like to tell her fans not to underestimate the power their actions hold. She asked them to “be kind to the shy new kid at school, stand up for a friend who is being bullied, and get involved with the cause you care about. Every act of kindness creates a chain reaction.”

The 27-year-old vocalist expresses her gratefulness for being of Cuban and Mexican ethnicity and hailing from Miami. To be the evidence of possibility, she is proud to represent young people who have stories like hers.

Cabello said that she is “here” because of the generosity and kindness of multiple people and she reminds herself to pass that forward. The hitmaker expressed, “I love you Mommy and I love you all so much. And I love you, Gloria Estefan.”

