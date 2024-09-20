Lucas Bravo Reveals He 'Fell In Love' With Co-Stars George Clooney And Julia Roberts On Set Of Ticket To Paradise: 'I Don't Know What...'

Lucas Bravo recently shared that he enjoyed working with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who co-starred with him in the 2022 romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. Bravo played the role of Paul, Roberts' character Georgia's love interest, while Clooney portrayed her on-screen ex-husband, David Cotton.

The Emily in Paris actor recalled how both actors guided and protected him on set and admitted that he 'fell in love' with them while working on the film. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Lucas Bravo opened up about his upcoming film Freedom and recalled his experience working alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Bravo told the publication, "Honestly, I fell in love with these people," adding, "I don't know what I did to deserve such guidance and protection from them." The actor noted that Clooney and Roberts took him "under their wings" while filming the project.

Bravo, who is starring as the real-life robber Bruno Sulaki in Freedom, further mentioned that their supportive behavior on the Ticket to Paradise set allowed him to believe that one can still be kind and that you don't have to step on people to "make it in this industry."

ALSO READ: Lucas Bravo Reveals Why He Escaped To The Mountains After Facing Initial Rejection For Emily In Paris Role: 'I Was So Uncomfortable...'

ALSO READ: 'I Hope It Happens': Emily In Paris Actor Lucas Bravo Reveals Cast Members Are 'Manifesting' Kim Cattrall Joining The Show

The actor said that Clooney, in particular, taught him lessons he will carry into future projects, saying that the actor is a superhuman figure and that he is the 'kindest, most generous, playful' person and has a "no man left behind" mentality, and the most beautiful soul he has ever met.

Advertisement

Bravo emphasized that witnessing such generosity and human connection from someone so established "gave me so much stamina for the rest of my career." The Solaris actor was so kind as Bravo told the publication that Clooney invited him to his summer house last summer, and Brad Pitt was there. He noted that it was his first time meeting Pitt, whom he described as a "sexy man."

The Emily in Paris star also talked about his latest heist romance movie, Freedom, directed and co-written by Mélanie Laurent, based on the true story of a notorious French gangster from the late 1970s and early 1980s. The film stars Lucas Bravo as Bruno Sulak, a charismatic criminal who masterminded daring jewelry store heists without firing a shot.

Bravo told the publication that he would be interested in playing more challenging roles and mentioned that this was the first time he left a set feeling "proud" of his work.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Freedom will premiere on Prime Video on November 1, 2024.