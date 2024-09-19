Lucas Bravo Reveals Why He Escaped To The Mountains After Facing Initial Rejection For Emily In Paris Role: 'I Was So Uncomfortable...'

Lucas Bravo recently revealed how he nearly lost the role of Chef Gabriel in Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris. Bravo mentioned that he initially faced rejection when auditioning for the role of his co-star Lily Collins' character Emily Cooper's love interest in the series. Bravo shared he decided to retreat to the mountains on the French island of Corsica after not getting the part. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Lucas Bravo shared why he escaped to the mountains after facing rejection. The publication noted that Bravo went through "five auditions" over several months but ultimately did not land the role of Gabriel, as he admitted that Paramount "didn’t want to take a chance on him" because he didn’t have "enough background."

He said this led him to seek a brief escape to the Mediterranean island, saying, "I wanted to be in a place where there's no service, and I could just talk to birds, so to speak."

The actor recalled how a hiker approached him there and borrowed his phone, noting that there was only cell service about a 40-minute walk away and on top of a big rock, saying that he gave the hiker his phone, but the man left and never returned.

Bravo said, "He told me, ‘Your phone was vibrating left and right when I got service, so you should check it out.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. I'm here to forget this Emily Paris thing.'" The actor told the outlet that when he checked his phone, he found 40 messages and 30 missed calls, saying the casting director called him asking about his whereabouts.

The actor said he returned to Paris but felt uncertain about the situation, as "the official Gabriel had signed his contract, did a table read, [and] was about to start," noting that surprisingly, he later found out he would be auditioning for Emily's other love interests.

He said he went ahead with the chemistry read with his co-star Lily Collins, saying, "It went super well. Lily is very generous. When you dive into her eyes, it's really easy to be connected to her."

The actor noted that after the read, the team asked him where he was when they called him, and he awkwardly explained that he had been in the mountains making goat cheese with a shepherd, saying, "I was so uncomfortable I talked about goat cheese for 10 minutes."

Lucas Bravo said he eventually received a call and got the role, admitting that series creator Darren Star had "fought" for him, believing he was the right choice for the part from the beginning, noting he "went against the studio."

Emily in Paris season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.