Luke Brandon Field Says THIS For His 'Tough' Interview With The Vampire Episode

Luke Brandon Field’s Season 2 reprisal debuted with a marked episode of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire. The gothic horror and vampire series aired its latest Season 2 episode, Don’t Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape, on Sunday, June 9. It was the first episode yet to have offered glimpses into the storyline’s central ‘vampire interview’ with journalist Daniel Molly and vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Field, who plays young Daniel Molly, is featured in the new episode owing to the plot about flashbacks to 1973 San Francisco, narrating key events of Louis' story. Reflecting on his Season 2 episode, the actor discussed his “nerve-wracking” experience working with the leads Jacob Anderson and Assad Zaman.

Luke Brandon Field opens up about filming Season 2

The new season finally delves into scenes from Molly’s interview with vampire Louis played by Jacob Anderson. Taking viewers back to the 1970s San Francisco, the June 9 episode features a reprisal by Luke Brandon Field’s character, young Daniel Molly. Speaking of his experience filming with co-stars Anderson and Zaman, the 36-year-old star mentioned “instant camaraderie” between the three actors in a recent interview.

Although the episode kicks off on a light-hearted note, the serious stuff barges in by the end. The English actor was well-prepared for it as he had already developed a smooth co-working relationship with Anderson and Zaman. “We get along so well, and that's why it was like, ‘Okay, this is going to be tough and difficult, but I know that I have my coworkers, my friends, who are going to back me up and support me, as I will for them’,” Field told Collider ahead of the episode’s premiere.

While filming the happy scenes wasn’t much of a task, Field claimed all three actors were “on a journey, on a rollercoaster together” when it came to the emotional plots. He also felt fortunate to have that camaraderie with the two stars in the episode that creator Rolin Jones dubbed as similar to a “‘70s off-Broadway play.”

Luke Brandon Field was cast as young Daniel Molly, the character played by Eric Bogosian, in Season 1. The new episode’s storyline showcases Louis disclosing his lover Sam Reid’s Lestat’s part in his vampire story. Hence, the 1973 flashbacks to San Francisco featuring young Daniel.

Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire, which is based on author Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same name, premiered on AMC on May 12, 2024.

Luke Brandon Field cried during a scene with Assad Zaman

As The Flash actor mentioned, the June 9 episode was brimming with a rollercoaster of emotions. Calling it a “special” one, Field recalled two marked moments from the episode. He pointed out the fight between Jacob and him as a key development in young Daniel’s character arc.

However, what really stood out was the “rest” scene with Assad Zaman by the end of the episode. Field revealed that creator Rolin hadn’t disclosed much about the scene before filming because he wanted to capture raw emotions. But the mystery caught on to him and Zaman as they unusually didn’t talk much the day before.

Feeling vulnerable, Field got on set and the line, “I’m a reporter. I have a point of view” got to him and he started crying. Even though shocked by his burst of emotions, the Jojo Rabbit star shared it felt natural. He and Zaman hugged it out after the scene.

