Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Shares Photo Of Shannen Doherty With Her Late Father As She Reacts To Actress’ Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie Perry, recently reacted to the heartbreaking news of his father's Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty's death. Doherty passed away on July 13 after she lost her long battle with cancer at the age of 53. Sophie shared a throwback picture of her late father and the actress in honor of the two.

Luke Perry's daughter reacts to his co-star Shannen Doherty's death

After Shannen Doherty's death, several of her co-stars and celebrities remembered the late actress in heartfelt tributes. Her Charmed series co-star Holly Marie Combs expressed that she lost her "better half of 31 years."

Doherty's co-star, Luke Perry's daughter, also mourned her death as she shared a throwback black-and-white photo of the actress on her Instagram story, which showed her standing with her late father, Perry. Sophie also added a white heart emoji in her post.

Her father, Luke Perry, who starred in some of the most popular films and television series throughout his remarkable career, sadly passed away on March 4, 2019, after suffering a "massive" stroke at age 52.

ALSO READ: Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Passes Away At 53 After Battling Cancer; Source Confirms

He co-starred alongside Doherty (Brenda Walsh) as her love interest, Dylan McKay, in their popular teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, which earned both the stars critical acclaim for their portrayals and unmatched on-screen chemistry. After his untimely death, Sophie, whom Perry welcomed with his ex-wife Rachel Minnie Sharp, shared a lengthy post on social media, noting that she appreciates the outpouring of support she received from fans in such dark times.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shannen Doherty's Charmed Co-stars Remember Her As She Passes Away at 53: ‘This Woman Fought To Live’

Shannen Doherty once said Luke Perry had a 'heart of gold'

After Luke Perry died in 2019, Shannen Doherty expressed her sorrow in her interview with People magazine. She said, “I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend." The late actress told the outlet that she had so many memories with Perry that make her "smile," noting they are "forever imprinted on [her] heart and mind."

Doherty praised him, saying he was a "smart, quiet, and humble" man with a "heart of gold," noting that he reached out to her during her cancer journey. While they only worked together once, the actress told the outlet that she and Luke Perry were working on new show ideas to work together again and "create something special for their fans."