Maddie Ziegler Joins Cast Of Ballerina Overdrive With Mean Girls (2024) Star Avantika

Maddie Ziegler and Mean Girls (2024) star Avantika have been announced as the latest additions to the cast of Ballerina Overdrive, an indie action film produced by 87North and Gulfstream Pictures. The film, directed by Vicky Jewson, is generating buzz as it moves through production in Budapest.

Ballerina Overdrive follows a group of ballerinas who find themselves in a life-threatening situation. After their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition, the dancers find themselves at a remote inn. The story follows their struggle for survival as they try to flee the dangerous situation. Vicky Jewson directs the film, which is based on Kate Freund's script.

The production has already attracted some notable talent. As previously stated, the cast includes Lana Condor, Iris Apatow, and Millicent Simmonds. The presence of these stars had already raised expectations for the film, and the addition of Maddie Ziegler and Avantika, the Mean Girls (2024) star only heightened the anticipation, as per Deadline. However, previously attached stars Lena Headey, Yara Shahidi, and Isabela Merced have all left the project.

Maddie Ziegler is not new to the spotlight. Ziegler's acting career has flourished since her appearance on Dance Moms. She recently appeared in the feature film Fitting In and will co-star in the upcoming My Old Ass, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released on Prime Video in September.

My Old Ass, directed by Megan Park, who previously directed The Fallout, in which Ziegler co-starred with Jenna Ortega, adds to Ziegler's diverse portfolio. Her other notable film credits include Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and The Book of Henry.

Advertisement

Ziegler is repped by WME, Rothman/Andres Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Her role in Ballerina Overdrive indicates her continued rise in Hollywood, and her appearance in the film is likely to draw a larger audience.

Avantika, another fresh face in the cast, has quickly established herself in Hollywood. She made her U.S. debut in the Disney Channel original film Spin in 2021, followed by a role in the Netflix comedy Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson.

However, her breakthrough role came in 2024 with the musical comedy Mean Girls, in which she played Karen Shetty, a member of the Plastics. This role introduced her to a larger audience and cemented her status as a promising young actress.

Avantika's most recent role was as Paige in the horror film Tarot, written and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. Avantika's career trajectory is promising, and her role in Ballerina Overdrive could be another step forward.

Advertisement

Ballerina Overdrive is currently in production in Budapest, and Jenny Jue is in charge of casting. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch will produce the film under their 87North banner, which has previously produced The Fall Guy and Bullet Train. They are joined by Gulfstream Pictures' Bill Bindley and Mike Karz, as well as Piers Tempest.

Gulfstream Pictures is fully financing the film. The studio recently completed production on Falling, which stars K.J. Apa, Isabel May, Archie Renaux, and Emma Laird, and has had success with several titles distributed through Prime Video, including One Fast Move and Upgraded.

Max Jacoby is supervising the production of 87North, ensuring that the film meets the studio's high standards. CAA Media Finance is handling the film's domestic sales, while Vincent Maraval and Kim Fox's The Veterans are in charge of international distribution. Ballerina Overdrive, with its strong production team and exciting cast, is shaping up to be a standout indie action film.

Advertisement

This is the fifth project that Gulfstream Pictures has fully funded, showing their belief in the film's potential success. The combination of rising stars like Ziegler and Avantika, experienced producers, and a gripping storyline makes Ballerina Overdrive a film to watch.

ALSO READ: 'Everything Was Very Secret': Jenna Ortega Reflects On Possibly Auditioning for Zendaya's Role In Dune