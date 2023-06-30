101 Mean Girls Quotes to Unleash Your Inner Queenbee DUH

Starring prominent female leads like Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Amy Poehler, Mean Girls is a classic comedy movie that became (and remained) a pop culture superhit. Whether it is a witty retort or an inspirational line, it is full of memorable and iconic Mean Girls quotes that have been quoted and shared by fans around the world. From Regina George's iconic line, "Get in loser, we're going shopping," to Karen Smith's wise words, "On Wednesdays we wear pink." Mean Girls has provided us with some of the most famous quotes in movie history.

So, it is no surprise that the quotes from the movie have become timeless and are still widely used today. Hence, this article will look at some of the most famous Mean Girls quotes that you can use to make a statement or express an emotion!

101 Mean Girls Quotes So Fetch That Limit Does Not Exist!

Iconic Mean Girls Quotes by Regina George (Rachel McAdams)

"I gave him everything! I was half a virgin when I met him" “So you agree, you think you’re really pretty.” "That is the ugliest f-ing skirt I’ve ever seen." "Because that vest was disgusting!" "God, Karen, you are so stupid." "And right now, you’re getting on my last nerve! Switch!" "Jason, you do not come to a party at my house with Gretchen and then scam on some poor, innocent girl right in front of us three days later...so you can go shave your back now." "So you've never been to a real school before? Shut up. Shut up!" "I mean, I couldn’t have a lesbian at my party." "Whatever, I'm getting cheese fries." "Cady, will you please tell him his hair looks sexy pushed back?" "Aren’t you so mad at Gretchen for telling me?" "Is butter a carb?" "Get in, loser. We’re going shopping." "They say you’re a homeschooled jungle freak who is a less hot version of me." "Hey, you, sit down." "Oh, this is Susan from Planned Parenthood. I have her test results; if you could have her give me a call as soon as she can, it’s urgent; thank you." "Boo, you wh*re." "I love her; she’s like a Martian!" "You can take that fake apology, and shove it right up your hairy...." "Then it’s settled, so you can go shave your back now." "Gretchen told me you like Aaron Samuels. I mean, I don’t care, do whatever you want. But lemme just tell you something about Aaron, all he cares about is school and his mom and his friends." "I know she’s kind of socially retarded and weird, but she’s my friend." "Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen. It’s not going to happen."

Classic Mean Girls Quotes by Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan)

"I have this theory, that if you cut off all her hair she’d look like a British man." "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was." "Half the people in this room are mad at me, and the other half only like me because they think I pushed somebody in front of a bus, so that’s not good." "Ms. Norbury had us write out apologies to people we’d hurt in our lives." "And that’s how Regina George died. No, I’m totally kidding. But she did get hurt. Some girls say they saw her head go all the way around. But that’s just a rumor. Some people swear they saw me Push her in front of the bus. That was an even worse rumor." "Did you just say “thang”?" "Yeah, he’s almost too gay to function." "Calling somebody else fat won’t make you any skinnier. Calling someone stupid doesn’t make you any smarter. And ruining Regina George’s life definitely didn’t make me any happier. All you can do in life is try to solve the problem in front of you." "And they have this book, this burn book, where they write mean things about all the girls in our grade." "Everyone in Africa knows Swedish." "Grool… I meant to say cool and then I started to say great." "Yeah, I like math. And food" "Same with Gretchen: the meaner Regina was to her, the more Gretchen tried to win Regina back. She knew it was better to be in the plastics, hating life than to not be in at all. Because being with the plastics was like being famous… people looked at you all the time and everybody just knew stuff about you." "It’s 40 percent. Well, 48 over 120 equals X over 100 and then you cross multiply and get the value of X." "You know what! It’s not my fault you’re like, in love with me, or something!" "The limit does not exist." "Regina said she’ll talk to Aaron. And now she is. How can Janis hate her? She’s such a good… SL*T!" "I don’t know, I mean, she’s so weird, she just, you know, came up to me and started talking to me about crack." "I used to think there was just fat and skinny. But apparently, there’s lots of things that can be wrong with your body." "Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it."

Best Mean Girls Quotes by Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert)

"If only you knew how mean she really is..." "You can’t sit with us!" "Well, I mean you wouldn’t buy a skirt without asking your friends first if it looks good on you." "And you can only wear your hair in a ponytail once a week, so I guess you chose today." "That’s so fetch." "Oh no, I can’t say anything else until I have a parent or lawyer present." "Why should Caesar just get to stomp around like a giant while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? Brutus is just as cute as Caesar, right? Brutus is just as smart as Caesar, people totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar, and when did it become okay for one person to be the boss of everybody because that’s not what Rome is about! We should totally just STAB CAESAR!" "Make sure you check out her mom’s boob job. They’re hard as rocks." "Oh my god, Karen, you can’t just ask people why they’re white." "You’d know that I’m not allowed to wear hoop earrings, right? Yeah! Two years ago she told me hoops earrings were *her* thing and I wasn’t allowed to wear them anymore. And then for Hannakuh, my parents got this pair of really expensive white gold hoops and I had to pretend like I didn’t even like them, and… it was so sad." "She asked me how to spell orange." "I mean, no offense, but why would she send you a candy cane? She doesn’t even like you that much." "Maybe she feels weird around me because I’m the only person who knows about her nose job." "Dawn Schweitzer is a fat virgin." "Irregardless! Ex-boyfriends are just off-limits to friends. I mean, that’s just like, the rules of feminism!" "You let it out, honey.. put it in the book." "I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can’t help it that I’m popular." "Trang Pak is a grotsky, little byotch." "Oh, it’s like slang, from… England." "You know she cheats on Aaron? Yes, every Thursday he thinks she’s doing SAT prep but really she’s hooking up with Shane Oman in the projection room above the auditorium! I never told anybody that because I am *such* a good friend!" "Oh my god, pretend you didn’t hear that."

Funny Mean Girls Quotes by Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried)

"If you’re from Africa, why are you white?" "No, I am actually. I’m failing almost everything!" "I can stick my whole fist in my mouth! Wanna see?" "On Wednesdays we wear pink!" "They were real that day I wore a vest!" "Oh my god, she’s so annoying." "Do you wanna do something fun? Wanna go to taco bell?" "Gretchen, I’m sorry I laughed at you that time you got diarrhea at Barnes & Noble." "Oh my God, you’re so skinny!" "It’s like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it’s going to rain." "I’m a MOUSE. DUH." "My nail beds s*ck." "What? He’s a good kisser." "Well… I’m kinda psychic. I have a fifth sense." "Why are you dressed so scary?" "I can't go out. *cough, cough* I'm sick." "There’s a 30% chance that it’s already raining!"

Good Mean Girls Quotes by Other Famous Characters

"She's a life ruiner. She ruins people's lives." — Janis Ian "I care. Every year the seniors through this dance for the underclassmen called the Spring Fling. And whosoever is elected King and Queen automatically becomes head of the Student Activities Committee and since I am an active member of the Student Activities Committee, I would safely say, I care." — Damian "And then… Oh yeah, Cady – you know my friend Cady? She made out with her boyfriend, and we convinced him to break up with her. Oh, God and we gave her foot cream instead of face wash." — Janis Ian "I can't help that I've got a heavy flow and a wide-set vagina." — Bethany Byrd "That’s why her hair is so big, it’s full of secrets." — Damian "Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?" — Jason "Gretchen Wieners knows everybody’s business, she knows everything about everyone." — Janis Ian "Nice wig Janis, what's it made out of?" — Random college guy "I hear her hair’s insured for $10,000." — Tim Pak "That’s probably true. How many of you have ever felt personally victimized by Regina George?" — Ms. Norbury "…the greatest people you will ever meet, and the worst. Beware of plastics." — Janis Ian "I know having a boyfriend might seem like the only thing important to you right now, but you don’t have to dumb yourself down in order for a guy to like you." — Ms. Norbury "I wish we could all get along like we used to in middle school… I wish I could bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy…" — Crying girl "One time, she punched me in the face. It was AWESOME." — Bethany Byrd "I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip-flops, so I bought army pants and flip-flops." — Bethany "You could try Sears. We only carry sizes 1, 3, and 5." — Store Girl "Cady, this is your night. Don’t let the hataz stop you from doin’ ya thang!" — Kevin Gnapor "Your mom’s chest hair!" — Janis Ian "I'm a cool mom." — Mrs.George

Conclusion

Mean Girls is one of the most popular teen movies of all time. Its popularity has made it a cultural phenomenon, with its memorable quotes being used in everyday conversations and shared across social media platforms. Although it has been over 18 years, the iconic quotes and dialogues from this movie still continue to influence the sass in youth. So, why not relive the golden period by exploring the famous mean girls quotes? Through these 101+ quotes, you understand the power of words to express emotions, create humor, and give savage replies to your haters.

