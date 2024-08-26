'My Parents Regret It': Jenna Ortega Shares Her Thoughts On Child Acting

Jenna Ortega is a rising star, famous for the role of Wednesday Addams, who recently talked about her experiences as a child artist. Starting her career at only seven years old, Ortega tasted the challenges and rewards that exposure to the entertainment industry can bring at such an age.

With her leading role in Beetlejuice 2 on the horizon, Jenna Ortega has taken some time to reflect on her early acting days in Hollywood. In a recent interview with The New York Times, she shared insights from her experiences as a young actor.

Ortega admitted, “Child acting is strange,” and considered the fears her parents faced when placing her in an adult-dominated industry. She reflected that if she had stayed in Coachella Valley, her character and personality might have been very different.

She emphasized how these early experiences shaped her perspective on life, noting that many child actors share a "secret little language" of mutual understanding. This bond connects her with others who have navigated the industry at a young age.

Ortega also praised her parents for maintaining a balance in her life, ensuring she had time for school, friends, and normal childhood activities. She expressed gratitude for their emphasis on maintaining straight A's, attending public school, and getting adequate rest before taking on roles. “Kids aren’t supposed to work like that,” she said, stressing that childhood should be enjoyed without adult workplace pressures.

She also noted that the advanced maturity seen in child actors often masks their true age. The demanding schedules and responsibilities lead them to live lives that are uncharacteristic of their years.

Looking back on her childhood fame, Ortega shared that even though she wouldn't change anything, she and her parents do have regrets. "There's times that my parents regret it," she revealed. She still thanks God for everything she picked up during those years. The experiences she gained on set really gave her depth in the filmmaking process and so she knows what she is talking about as a professional.

On top of this, she believes she spent her childhood rather quickly in the business, and therefore she easily relates even with those actresses who were much older, like Winona Ryder, with whom she shares the screen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ortega truly admires Ryder just because she is so warm, sweet and adorable that working with her is just great.

As Ortega continues to juggle the demands of her celebrity with her pleasures, her view of the future stays positive. Paired with her sensitivity and reflection, her grit and tenacity suggest that she is ready to take on whatever comes her way.

