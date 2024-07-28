‘Made Me Dig Even Deeper': Nelly Furtado Reveals How Daughter Stopped Her From Using Auto-Tune

Nelly Furtado's daughter, Nevis, significantly influenced the direction of Furtado's upcoming album, 7. During a recent conversation with NME, Furtado revealed that her 20-year-old daughter played an unofficial A&R role in the project.

Nevis expressed strong disapproval of a track that featured auto-tune, arguing that it did not align with the sound that best represented her mother's music. This feedback prompted Furtado to rethink the album's direction and make adjustments accordingly.

Nelly Furtado makes a comeback after seven years

Nevis also reminded Furtado of the importance of maintaining the three-dimensional quality of her music, which led Furtado to focus more on the depth and authenticity that her fans appreciate. Through Nevis's input, Furtado was encouraged to explore these elements further, ensuring that the album stays true to her distinctive style.

Releasing her first album in seven years, Nelly Furtado is making a significant comeback. Her prolonged hiatus from music was brought on by becoming a parent, as NME reported. She welcomed a son and a daughter after the release of her album The Ride in 2017.

Furtado stated in an interview that she had not worked in a studio for roughly three years, but she was driven to get back into the music business. Her goal was to record an album that would convey the vivid energy she experiences when her voice echoes off the speakers during soundchecks.

Nelly announces new album and single, Corazón

Furtado took to Instagram on July 11 to announce her new album and release her latest single, Corazón. She stated that the album is extremely personal to her, describing music as her entire language, life, love, and blessing. She struggles to neatly package her emotions into a finished product.

Furtado's new album represents a significant comeback, combining her personal journey with her musical passion. Fans are eager to see what she has in store after such a long hiatus.

Nelly revealed that while traveling to Colombia with friends, she had the inspiration for her new song, Corazon. She spent four years working on the song, emphasizing that the process was just as significant as the album.

She said that she would make an effort to post more images and videos about the process, but she stressed that the important things were the experiences, feelings, and friendships she made along the way.

Furtado added that seeing the number 7 frequently gave her confidence when she was feeling insecure. She ended her message by telling fans she would keep making music and signed off with a warm goodbye.

