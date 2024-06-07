Jennifer Aniston Turns Emotional And Gushes As Iconic Sitcom FRIENDS Clocks 30 Years

The veteran actress Jennifer Aniston continues to steal hearts to this day. The actress's previous ventures have helped the actress garner a loyal fanbase. Aniston is one of the living legends in Hollywood.

During her recent interaction with Abbot Elementary fame Quinta Brunson, on Variety’s Actors on Actors, the Just Go With It actress got emotional while talking about the iconic Friends series that turned 30.

Jennifer Aniston gets sentimental while talking about FRIENDS

During the conversation on Variety’s show, the Murder Mystery actress teared up while talking about the FRIENDS series. The actress was asked, “What it’s like to watch Friends now?”

Upon hearing this question, Aniston replied with teary eyes, “Oh God, don't make me cry!" To which, in a seemingly consoling way, Brunson said that they won't make each other cry. While trying to gather her emotions, Aniston said, “Sorry, I just started thinking about...". She was handed a tissue after that.

She wiped her tears with it, the actress took a moment to emotionally organize herself and then later joked that she was turning 30 along with the fan-favorite show.

The beloved show turned 30 this year as it premiered in 1994. The show starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Swimmer. The show ran for a decade ending in 2004. The show’s beloved actor, Perry passed away in October 2023, which shocked fans across the globe.

Jennifer Aniston reveals what Lisa Kudrow disliked while filming FRIENDS

During her interaction with Brunson, The Morning Show actress revealed what Lisa Kudrow ( who portrayed Phoebe’s role) hated while filming the iconic show. The Horrible Bosses actress revealed that Kudrow hated it when the live studio audience would laugh before she delivered her lines.

She said, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed.” To which, the Big Mouth actress was seemingly surprised. Aniston said “She’d (Kudrow) be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny!’”

During the conversation, Quinta revealed that she was five years old when the show premiered and addressed the show as the best television series. The show can be streamed on Max and on Netflix.

