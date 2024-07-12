‘We Want Taylor On It’: Nelly Furtado Teases Potential Taylor Swift Collaboration; DEETS

Taylor Swift is a name that needs no introduction! The billionaire singer has cemented her name through her music, captivating stage presence, and authenticity. Her fans, a.k.a. Swifties, are found everywhere today, desperately waiting for her amazing concerts to get a glimpse of their favorite artist. But what if we told you there is a chance for a possible collaboration involving not just Taylor Swift but another incredible artist? Well, Nelly Furtado has a song picked out for a probable partnership with Taylor Swift.

Furtado shared in an interview with Extra on Thursday, July 11, that she wrote a track for the Style singer, but due to her busy schedule, Swift hasn't heard it yet. "I have a song for Taylor," she said, noting the track was produced by Australian EDM artist Dom Dolla, who is a friend of Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. "So let’s get it poppin'! We want Taylor on it!"

Nelly Furtado has nothing but good things and praises for pop icon Taylor Swift

Furtado brought up the song after speaking with the outlet about meeting Swift at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards, where she presented the pop icon with the Song of the Year award, and they exchanged a sweet moment.

“It was kind of surreal for me,” Furtado told Extra. She recalled how she took long breaks and felt like a librarian trapped in a pop star's body. So when she returned to the scene, she felt like she was back from hibernation.

She continued, “Meeting other artists who liked my music, like Taylor Swift, was amazing. When Taylor Swift said she was singing my song at a party, it was like, ‘Oh f---, that’s cool!’ You forget you’ve been around for a while.”

Furtado also referred to Swift as an icon during her appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on July 11. She added that witnessing the new generation appreciating her music made her feel validated and helped her dismiss her doubts, knowing that people were still grooving to her music even after 20 years.

More on Nelly Furtado's upcoming music

Nelly Furtado first gained fame with her trip-hop-inspired debut album, Whoa, Nelly! (2000), which was a critical and commercial success that spawned two top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. She has since sold over 45 million records, including 35 million in album sales globally, making her one of the most thriving Canadian artists. Critics have noted Furtado's musical versatility and experimentation with different genres.

However, fans of Furtado can rejoice in excitement as the singer is all set to drop her new album called 7 in September 2024. The LP will be her first one in seven years. The news about this was announced via Instagram on July 11. "It’s super personal," she said, about the process of making the record.

