Madelyn Cline Thinks THIS About Her And Chase Stokes' Outer Banks Characters Taking A Break From The ‘Drama’

Outer Banks lovebirds John B. and Sarah Cameron finally get a break from the drama in Season 4, and Madelyn Cline, who portrays Sarah, is thrilled about it. In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress, 26, shared her excitement that her and Chase Stokes' characters, who have been through a lot over the last three seasons, are finally getting their well-deserved break.

"We’ve had enough [drama]. We have three seasons' worth," she said. Cline admitted that she grew tired of fans constantly asking about the on-screen couple’s fate. "I feel like they have been fighting each other quite a bit, and I've been tired of it," she confessed. "Because I'm tired of people coming for me."

John B. and Sarah Cameron started out as star-crossed lovers on the show, but gradually, John’s best friends—JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Kiara (Madison Bailey)—warmed up to Sarah being part of their group. However, in Season 3, during her brief split from John, Sarah rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Topper (Austin North), which led to a fight between the boys.

The actress did not enjoy her character’s decision to go back to her ex when things went sour with John. "Sarah came for herself when she did that," Cline admitted. When Madison Bailey jokingly asked, "Why is he everywhere?" Cline agreed with the sentiment and laughingly quipped, "Why does he keep showing up?"

However, so far in Season 4, things seem to be smooth sailing for Sarah and John B. The first part of Season 4, which premiered on October 10, shows John finding solace in Sarah’s company as he deals with the grief of his father’s death. The duo is also seen planning for the future, much to the delight of their fans, often referred to as 'Jarah' fans. However, the actress hinted at some turmoil ahead.

"Just because the first five episodes start out happy doesn't mean that there isn't going to be some sort of discourse," she teased in the interview. Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, and Part 2 premieres on November 7.