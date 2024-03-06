'Make a Plan to Vote': Taylor Swift Encourages Fans To Take Part In US Presidential Primary Elections

The voting process for the US Presidential Primary Elections commenced on Tuesday, March 5. Taylor Swift took the initiative to draw her fans' attention to the elections and asked them to go and vote. The pop icon took to Instagram to post a story to create awareness about filling out the ballots. She also highlighted her home state, Tennessee.

During the 2020 presidential elections, Swift shared her political views and supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Anti-Hero singer is currently in Singapore for the Eras Tour concert.

Taylor Swift's Post On The Presidential Elections

While urging her fans to vote, Swift wrote, "Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories." She added, "I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org."

The Blank Space singer has always been vocal about her political views. During the previous elections, Swift said, "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

She continued, "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening, and prevalent."

Taylor Swift’s Stand For Joe Biden

During the 2020 US elections, Swift cleared her stand for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The singer at the time shared, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

She concluded by saying, “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift is currently touring in Singapore and will later jet off for her Europe Eras Tour. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is also likely to join the Lover singer. The Swifties are also looking forward to the singer’s new album release, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19th.

