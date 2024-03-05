Does Taylor Swift Have A Family Connection With Singapore? Here's What Pop Star Revealed During Recent Concert

Pop icon Taylor Swift revealed she has deep connections to Singapore and has heard about it her “whole life.” The Dress singer performed at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday, where she shared her family connections to the country.

Taylor Swift’s deep family connections to Singapore

“My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and her sister growing up in Singapore,” Swift shared with the crowd.

The singer and songwriter also paid tribute to her grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, with the song she wrote about her, Marjorie. After the emotional performance, she took a moment to talk about her family.

“A lot of the time when we would come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house and where she used to go to school,” the singer added. “I’ve been hearing about Singapore my whole life,” she said.

The Bad Blood singer talked about how special the Singapore show meant to her. She said, “To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who were just essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song [Marjorie], it means the world.”

Swift previously talked about her ties to Singapore

This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift has spoken about her love for Singapore. In an interview with Singapore Newspaper in 2016, the singer spoke about how her mother grew up in the country “grew up in Singapore. Her parents were traveling around for my grandfather’s job,” Swift told the reporter

The Singapore fans were ecstatic after hearing about her connections to their home country and expressed their excitement on social media. A fan took it to her X handle to share the video of Swift sharing her beautiful story.

Swift unveils the bonus track Black Dog as part of her upcoming album

Taylor Swift’s forthcoming album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, is much anticipated by her fans worldwide. The announcement of a bonus track has increased Swifties’ excitement all the more.

The album, which she collaborated on with Circles singer Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, is set to be released on 19th April 2024. So far, the singer has revealed that each of the three versions of Tortured Poet has a bonus song: The Albatross, The Bolter, and The Manuscript.