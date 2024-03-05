Taylor Swift Jokes About Her Hair Returning To 'Its Factory Setting' During Singapore Show; Find Out

Taylor Swift is not just known for her intelligent comebacks but a witty sense of humor. She expresses important issues in a way that audiences laugh but also see a point in that laughter. As she is completing her Eras Tour in South Asia’s bustling country Singapore, the pop icon reveals how her hair is suffering due to the humidity. What was the joke all about? Find details inside.

What is the factory setting joke that Taylor Swift made?

The Lover singer revealed on March 3, 2024 how during the course of completing six shows at National Stadium, Kallang; the Midnights singer feels her hair is back to its factory settings. This can be attributed to the humid weather in Singapore. In a clip shared on Twitter, the 34-year-old said, "As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here. I'm not complaining, I like it.” She also added, "But, I do want to commend you because it's very humid and you guys have just turned it up 100% all night.” Swift also added, "You've been dancing, you've been standing and taking pictures all night. And you look so cute, why am I sweating so much? Then I'm looking at you, you all look perfect.” This shows how amidst the Singapore-Philippines row, Swift is just going to entertain her fans.

What was special about the March 3, 2024 performance?

The Blank Space singer announced something during her performance on Sunday-March 3, 2024. As she sat on her piano, she mentioned the fourth and final version of her 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ that is set to make a release on April 19, 2024. ‘The Black Dog’ is the name of the bonus track. As we all wait for Swift’s new album, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

