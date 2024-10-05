Mamie Laverock Has When Calls The Heart Reunion 4 Months After Deadly Balcony Fall: 'A Pot Of Gold'

Mamie Laverock has reunited with her When Calls the Heart co-stars months after surviving a five-story fall from a hospital balcony. The 20-year-old Hallmark actress shared a photo on her Facebook on Tuesday, October 1, with her castmates at Hallmark’s Hearties Family Reunion event last month. The event for the network’s fans was held at the Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, per the New York Post.

Laverock, who had been on life support following the fall during a hospital stay in May, was seen stabilizing herself with a walker at the event.

“At the end of every rainbow, there is a pot of gold. Returning to the warm light of the When Calls the Heart reunion,” Laverock captioned the capture. “I love you.”

The actress’s parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, started a GoFundMe campaign and revealed details about Mamie’s health condition earlier this year.

After spending a fortnight in “intensive treatment” at the hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency, Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she plunged five stories,” the fundraiser’s page informed.

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” her family detailed at the time, adding, “We are all devastated, in shock at this intensely difficult time.”

Advertisement

Laverock played Rosaleen Sullivan in nine episodes of When Calls the Heart, which follows Elizabeth Thornton, a schoolteacher from a wealthy family, leaving it all behind to go teach in a small mining town. Actress Erin Krakow plays the latter character in the show, and she appeared alongside Laverock in her Facebook reunion snap.

Laverock’s homecoming was documented on her Facebook page in August.

“Dreams do come true. Welcome Home, Mamie,” the caption of the upload read, showing a giant handmade "Home Sweet Home" banner hanging from the ceiling, a colorful balloon arch, and a table adorned with an equally colorful cake with a candle.

Despite being discharged from the healthcare facility, her Facebook page revealed she still had a long recovery journey ahead of her.

Earlier that month, the social media account posted another update in Laverock’s recovery journey by sharing a video of her standing up on her feet after a long time and taking her first steps. The star acknowledged that she was still wobbly and felt a strange sensation in her limbs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Melissa Gilbert Appear In When Calls The Heart Season 12th? Here’s What We Know