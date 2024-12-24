Mariah Carey Reflects on Collaborating With 'Super Talented' Ariana Grande: 'A Cool Little Moment'

Mariah Carey opens up about making Yes, And? with Ariana Grande while showering her with praises. The music icons have also collaborated on Grande's deluxe edition album Eternal Sunshine and Oh Santa! in 2020.

Carey revealed to People that she felt gratified working with Grande. It felt pleasant and meaningful to Carey. She praised the 7 Rings singer's remarkable talent and kind-heartedness.

Carey told the outlet, "I thought it would be something that would be fun because we had already worked together at that point, and it was just a cool little moment to have. And I love her. I think she's amazing."

She added, "She's super talented, and working together was really fun."

Grande offers a strong lyric of self-empowerment in Yes, And? remix, while Carey helps boost the song with iconic whistle notes and harmonies during key parts of the track. As part of the release celebration, Grande posted a cute video on Instagram featuring both the icons.

In the post, Grande donned a polka-dot dress embracing Carey. The Sweetener singer expressed her deep respect and love for Carey, and the Queen of Christmas reciprocated with gratitude and appreciation for being part of the project.

The collaboration signifies the strong connection between both artists, blending their talents to create a project that showcases empowerment and mutual respect between them. Grande's admiration for Carey is well-known to her fans. In February, the Thank You, Next singer was spotted wearing an oversized t-shirt with Mariah's face printed on it. Carey even retweeted the photo on X saying, "She ate."

Most recently, Mariah Carey wrapped up her tour with a star-studded audience. And to everyone's surprise, Rihanna showed up. She found the Fenty Beauty mogul's appearance quite hilarious, as she told the outlet, "I had heard that Rihanna was coming to the show, but I didn't think she would actually be in the crowd. She was fun." Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is celebrating the success of her blockbuster Wicked movie.

