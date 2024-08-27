Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Complex Relationship with Late Mother Patricia

Mariah Carey reflects on her difficult relationship with her late mother, Patricia, and the times they spent together.

Taking time to speak about the recent loss of her mother, Patricia Carey, Mariah Carey shared her thoughts on the pain of her passing. The Without You singer also revealed that her sister, Alison Carey, died on the same day as their mother, which has made the loss even more heartbreaking. Family tensions and other complications were common in her family, and the 55-year-old Mariah opened up about the state of her relationship with her mother during that time.

For Carey, losing her mother is painful, and the simultaneous loss of her sister is even more excruciating. However, she finds some consolation in knowing that she was able to spend the last week of Patricia's life with her. She has requested that everyone respect her space as she comes to terms with these hard times.

She told People, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

Born in Huntington, New York, to an Afro-Venezuelan aeronautical engineer, Alfred, and a white opera singer, Patricia, Mariah faced struggles due to the ethnic differences in her parents’ marriage, which created rifts in her mother’s family. She spoke about her experiences growing up in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where she described how her relationship with her mother was emotionally charged and often caused her pain and confusion.

Advertisement

To control her feelings, the Obsessed singer said in the book that she had no option but to rearrange things in her head when it came to some of her relatives. She wrote, "For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family. My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister."

In her memoir, Mariah describes her bond with Patricia as one marked by a deep sense of betrayal, yet also by beauty, love, exclusion, resilience, and life. She acknowledged that while she tried to sever emotional ties with the painful memories of the past, grief continued to linger. She wrote, "There is a cloud of sadness that I suspect will always hang over me, not simply because of my mother but because of our complicated journey together."

Despite the possible tensions that may have existed between them as mother and daughter, Mariah recognized that her mother had done the best she could. She expressed her deep love for Patricia, affirming that it was no less than any other person’s love.

Advertisement

While their relationship may have been complicated, Mariah affirmed her commitment to love, stating, "I do believe she actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always."

Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia Carey was also a professional opera singer and vocal instructor who trained at the Juilliard School. Patricia once told Mariah, "You should only hope that one day you become half the singer I am."

ALSO READ: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Mariah Carey Confirms Her Mother And Sister Both Died On Same Day Over The Weekend