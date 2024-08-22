Mark Wahlberg Recalls How He Once Suggested His Late Mother To Date His Perfect Storm Co-Star George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg recently recalled his experience working alongside his co-star George Clooney in their 2000 disaster drama film The Perfect Storm, in which he played the character of Robert "Bobby" Shatford, while Clooney depicted Frank William "Billy" Tyne. Wahlberg also shared an intriguing anecdote about how he once suggested his late mother, Alma Elaine, to date Clooney. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent video interview with Variety, Mark Wahlberg opened up about his experience sharing the screen with George Clooney in The Perfect Storm. Wahlberg also shared how, after his late mother met Clooney on the set of their movie, he encouraged her to date him. The actor told the publication, "My mom came to the set and met George and got a picture, and she had it on her wall," adding, "I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids."

The Fighter actor then did an impression of his mother as he recalled what she told him after meeting the Tomorrowland star, saying, "Oh, [Clooney] likes me a lot. He loves me. He told me he wanted to go out with me. I told him I couldn’t."

The Ted actor mentioned that he didn’t believe his mom’s retelling of her encounter with Clooney, noting that she was almost convinced that his co-star was "hitting" on her, but at the time, he told her, "I don’t know about that, mom." However, when she insisted, Wahlberg jokingly gave his approval. He said, "Well, f**k it, have a baby with him! I want a little brother! George can be my stepfather. It’s all good!"

Mark Wahlberg then shared that working with late director Wolfgang Petersen and his co-star George Clooney was an "amazing" experience. The Instant Family actor revealed that the movie was centered around the tragic events, noting, "I remember living at the crow’s nest, spending time with the Shatford family, and going fishing with my character’s brother."

The movie focuses on the story of Andrea Gail, a commercial fishing boat that was lost in the sea during a storm in 1991. The actor explained that he tried to immerse himself in that world while showing respect to the people involved, ensuring they understood the film’s intention to honor their loved one’s memory.

Meanwhile, The Perfect Storm is available to stream on Prime Video. The movie also features Diane Lane, John C. Reilly, William Fichtner, Allen Payne, and Karen Allen, among more stars.