Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Was Huge Fan Of Halle Berry Before Teaming Up With Her On The Union: 'We've Been Friendly...' 

Mark Wahlberg recently revealed he was a 'big' fan of his co-star Halle Berry before he teamed up with her on their newly released spy action comedy-thriller film The Union. While it's the first time the two actors have collaborated on screen, Wahlberg shared that he and Berry have been friends for a long time, so it was great working with her on the project.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark Wahlberg and his co-star Halle Berry opened up about their experience working on their latest Netflix action-comedy, The Union. The Deepwater Horizon actor told the outlet that the best part of making the movie was that "It was so easy," before admitting that he was a "big fan" of the Moonfall actress for a long time. He added, "We've been friendly for a long time, but we haven't had a chance to work together."

In the movie, Wahlberg portrays the character of Mike McKenna, an underachieving construction worker in New Jersey, whose high school sweetheart Roxanne, (played by Berry), comes back into his life and recruits him for a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that puts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.

The Entourage actor further talked about his character, explaining that Mike is a guy who would do anything to impress the most important woman in his life. He teased that Mike "basically made it 25 years, still at home, still hanging around the same places waiting for Roxanne to walk through that door."

He reflected on their character’s relationship, mentioning that Mike always hoped they would have another opportunity to reconnect, and despite having other relationships during their time apart, "there was only one person who hits hard, and that’s her [Berry] character."



The publication noted that when it came to training for the film, Mark Wahlberg shared that he stuck to his daily "4 a.m." routine, while Halle Berry preferred a different schedule, leading her to do her training separately. The actress acknowledged that Wahlberg is very intense in the gym, adding that he even goes to bed early—a fact she hadn't known about him before.

Meanwhile, Julian Farino's The Union is now streaming on Netflix. Alongside Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, the film also features Mike Colter, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, J. K. Simmons, Alice Lee, Jessica De Gouw, James McMenamin, and Lorraine Bracco.