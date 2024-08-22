Mark Wahlberg Shares His Thoughts On Shane Black's Upcoming Directed Movie Play Dirty: 'It's Got The Action...'

Mark Wahlberg recently shared some intriguing details about his upcoming crime thriller Play Dirty, in which he plays the character Parker. The Uncharted actor also expressed his excitement about finally working with director Shane Black and highlighted some key elements that audiences can anticipate in the film. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Collider, Mark Wahlberg opened up about Shane Black's highly anticipated forthcoming film Play Dirty. Wahlberg shared that the movie, "For me, it's like The Italian Job meets Heat. It's got the action, before teasing that the film has action, high stakes, humor, and great characters, saying it has the "best Shane Black dialogue."

The film follows professional thief Parker, who is double-crossed and left for dead, but as he seeks revenge, he gets a chance at the biggest heist of his career. With the help of his partner, an actor-slash-con artist, Grofield (played by Stanfield), Parker must outsmart a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world's richest man if he hopes to stay alive, per Deadline.

The actor further revealed that he had waited for a long time for a script like this, explaining that whenever he discussed the kind of big, commercial movie he wanted to do as an actor, Lethal Weapon and other films written by Black were always top choices. The Uncharted actor mentioned that he was thrilled to finally have the opportunity to work with Black, saying, "I couldn't have been more happy. Hopefully, he was as happy as I was with the experience."

Wahlberg’s comparison of Play Dirty to The Italian Job and Heat heightens the anticipation for the film. Alongside the Ted star, the movie also features Thomas Jane, Dermot Mulroney, Rosa Salazar, Tony Shalhoub, Chukwudi Iwuji, LaKeith Stanfield, Keegan-Michael Key, and Nat Wolff.

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg's newly released spy action comedy thriller The Union is now available to stream on Netflix. In the movie, he plays the character of Mike McKenna, an underachieving construction worker in New Jersey, whose high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), re-units with him. Knowing he’s the right person for the job, she recruits Mike for a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe, which throws them into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.