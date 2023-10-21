Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Venom 2: Who did justice to the origin story of Carnage? Let’s explore

When it comes to Spider-Man’s storytelling, fans have experienced a variety, whether it's different timelines or the introduction of the multiverse in the movies. However, the approach taken in the Insomniac Spider-Man games has been distinct. Insomniac Games has introduced a unique narrative angle by focusing on the partnership of Miles and Peter as they confront iconic villains.

When discussing enthusiasts who are passionate about stories, particularly those found in games and movies, they consistently seek out distinguishing aspects that offer a fresh perspective when it comes to narrative differentiation, particularly in the realm of superhero tales. With this in mind, we can certainly explore the origin story of Carnage and determine which medium, whether it's the film or the game, has done a superior job in presenting the origin story.

How is the backstory of Venom symbiote different in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Venom 2?

In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, the narrative delves into the origin story of the Venom symbiote and its connection to both Peter and Eddie Brock. This storyline later led to a standalone film centered around Venom, with Tom Hardy taking the lead role and exploring the stories of various symbiotes.

Subsequently, the second film, Let There Be Carnage, introduced Cletus Kasady as the host of the Carnage symbiote, showcasing a menacing character. However, Insomniac's version of Spider-Man takes a different approach. In the most recent Insomniac game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a distinct origin story for the Carnage symbiote is presented.

In the film, Venom enthusiasts observe the bonding of the Venom symbiote with Eddie Brock. However, in the newly launched PlayStation 5 exclusive title Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the situation takes a different turn. The game reveals that the Venom symbiote doesn't bond with Eddie Brock but rather becomes attached to Peter's close friend, Harry, all thanks to the actions of Norman Osborn. Insomniac Games has excelled in crafting a compelling narrative around the Venom symbiote. But, when discussing Venom, it's hard to overlook the absence of Carnage.

Carnage origin story: Who did it better?

At the end of the Venom movie, Eddie Brock arrives at San Quentin prison for an interview with Cletus Kasady, notorious for being a serial killer. In the sequel, Venom 2, an unexpected turn of events occurs as Cletus Kasady bites Eddie, leading to the procuring of a portion of the Venom symbiote, which subsequently undergoes a mutation within his bloodstream, resulting in the birth of Venom's offspring, known as Carnage.

The film depicts Cletus' transformation into Carnage as he shifts to an experimental cell, subjected to injections of toxins by medical personnel. Subsequently, he unleashes chaos within the prison and embarks on a killing spree, targeting anyone who crosses his path.

However, the origin story presented in the Insomniac Spider-Man 2 game diverges from the norm. It commences during a side quest in which our hero confronts a crazed terrorist known as The Flame. Spider-Man receives an unexpected hand from The Wraith as they take on The Flame's goons. Their joint mission is to thwart The Flame and his henchmen from carrying out their sinister plan of pilfering an Oscorp train transporting a sample of the Venom symbiote.

As the mission unfolds, players are tasked with halting the Oscorp train's progress, with Yuri providing assistance. Although Peter succeeds in stopping the train from reaching, the effort drains him of all his strength, leading to a harrowing situation where he becomes trapped beneath the train's carriage.

Following that, The Flame and his men arrive at the location, securing a sample of the Venom symbiote from the train. However, the situation takes a chilling turn when The Flame ominously proclaims, "When the Crimson Hour descends upon this world, it will herald truth, judgment, and Carnage." This declaration unveils The Flame's true identity as none other than Cletus Kasady, who intends to harness the symbiote's power for widespread chaos and destruction.

Although the game does not explicitly depict Cletus's transformation into Carnage, his ominous warning to Peter strongly hints at the possibility of encountering Carnage in the future, either in DLC content or in Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

Ending note

The movie has managed to depict the essence of Carnage and his host, Cletus, quite impressively, although it feels somewhat rushed. In contrast, the latest Spider-Man 2 game did not feature Carnage, but the way it presents the origin story was seamless, creating a sense of suspense and laying the groundwork for a revelation about the true identity of the Flame and his motivations to capture Venom's symbiote and unleash Carnage.

