Deadpool is finally making a comeback after six years, with Disney now joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl, featuring Ryan Reynolds' Merc reprising his role as Deadpool and bringing back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer's Out

In the trailer, Deadpool is captured by the Time Variance Authority from the Loki series while celebrating his birthday. He humorously dubs himself "Marvel Jesus" and vows to inject his trademark R-rated humor and fourth-wall-breaking into Disney's family-friendly brand. Although Wolverine's face isn't shown, he's teased from behind, setting up a showdown with Deadpool.

Watch the Trailer here;

ALSO READ: Can Deadpool Change Storyline Of MCU Forever? Here Are 10 Reasons Why We Think So

Deadpool and Wolverine release window

Deadpool and Wolverine is slated to release on July 26' 2024 across the United States. The Deadpool 3 trailer and release date comes after months of delay from the double Hollywood strikes.

Who are the other cast and crew in Deadpool and Wolverine?

Apart from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the star cast consists of Morena Baccarin as Deadpool’s fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand as mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as taxi driver Dopinder, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic’s girlfriend, Yukio, and Rob Delaney as X-Force member Peter.

Deadpool 3 is co-written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy. The film is produced by director Levy, Reynolds, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Advertisement

Why was Deadpool 3 delayed?

Production on Deadpool 3 faced a four-month delay due to a strike, pushing its release date from May to July. The first Deadpool movie followed the anti-hero seeking revenge against Ajax, while the sequel saw him forming the X-Force team to combat Cable.

Both films were box office hits, with Deadpool 2 breaking records upon its release. Director Shawn Levy hinted at an homage to Star Wars in the upcoming Deadpool 3, emphasizing the personal and empowering experience of working within the expansive Marvel universe.

Levy expressed gratitude for the creative freedom and collaboration with Marvel, noting that the new Deadpool movie aligns with the vision he and Reynolds envisioned.

Where to stream Deadpool?

You can stream Deadpool 1 & Deadpool 2 Amazon Prime and Apple TV

ALSO READ: Emma Watson Dating History: Exploring Harry Potter Star's Relationships Over The Years