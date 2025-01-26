Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Cast Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinci in Her Lifetime Film Trilogy; READ

Mary J. Blige seems to have a busy schedule as she is not only preparing for her forthcoming tour titled, For My Fans Tour but she also reportedly led LifeTime’s Voices of a Lifetime movie slate as well.

According to People magazine, The Marry J. Blige's Family Affair is the last part of the movie trilogy which is loosely inspired by her hits throughout her amazing decades-long career. Initially aired on June 2023, Mary J. Blige’s Real Love and Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman showed characters– Kendra and Ben’s journeys and how they cross paths on the historically Black college campus.

While conversing with People magazine, the singer shared, “The love story is something that's beautiful.” She added that the thing she loved about both of those characters is that they are “meant to be together. And when it's like that, I love that. I love a 'meant to be.' In real life or on television.”

In the project. Kendra’s role is played by Ajiona Alexus and Ben’s character is played by Da’Vinci. Both of them reportedly try to create a life with one another as they move to a new city. They must navigate a way out amid the rising familial and personal tensions.

When the iconic musician spoke with People magazine, she shared why she decided to cast both the above-mentioned actors. She revealed about being “blown away,” when she first saw them in the initial season of Starz’s BMF.

Blige shared that from that, she decided to feature them in her venture as lead stars as their acting was very incredible. She recalled meeting them in person and saying, “They're really good people. They're beautiful people.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet Pokes Fun at Award Losses and Performs Bob Dylan on SNL Double-Duty Night