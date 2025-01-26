Timothée Chalamet Pokes Fun at Award Losses and Performs Bob Dylan on SNL Double-Duty Night

Timothée Chalamet made a return to Saturday Night Live (SNL), marking his third time as host. The Oscar-nominated actor, known for his roles in films like Call Me by Your Name and Dune, pulled double duty as both the host and musical guest.

Timothée Chalamet wasted no time poking fun at himself, particularly about his facial hair and past award losses. He joked about the slight goatee and mustache he was sporting for the first time while hosting, referencing the jokes made about his appearance during the Golden Globe Awards.

“This is my third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but the first time hosting it with a little stache and a little goatee,” he said. He then added, “Yea. That’s 37 hairs right there,” as the camera zoomed in on his light facial hair.

The actor also addressed his recurring disappointments during award season. Despite being nominated several times, Chalamet has yet to win a major award. "I just keep losing, and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting," he joked.

To lighten the mood, SNL aired a compilation of his reactions from past award shows, showing his disappointed face when his name wasn’t called and the winners were actors like Gary Oldman and Mahershala Ali.

During the show, Chalamet humorously attempted to practice an acceptance speech, imagining a scenario where he won an award. However, in a playful twist, the fake award was given to SNL castmember Kenan Thompson instead. Kenan then delivered his own acceptance speech.

In addition to his hosting duties, Chalamet also performed as the musical guest. The actor’s performances were a nod to his love for Bob Dylan's music. "SNL is either really nice for letting me do this or incredibly mean and this is all a big prank," he joked before his first performance.

Chalamet’s first musical performance was introduced by Adam Sandler, who humorously set the stage for the actor. Chalamet then performed deep cuts from Bob Dylan's catalog, including Three Angels and Outlaw Blues. For his second performance, Chalamet chose Dylan’s haunting Tomorrow is a Long Time.

