Will There Be A Transformers X G.I. Joe Movie? Hasbro Properties To Share Screen Together Soon

Toy films are the new deal. At the CinemaCon 2024, it was revealed that two of Hasbro's most popular properties will feature in a movie together. Paramount made an official announcement that a Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover is in development. In 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the coda presented a teaser of the potential crossover. Anthony Ramos’ Noah Diaz was recruited to the G.I. Joe secret military in the closing scenes of the movie.

A director is not yet attached to the Transformers x G.I. Joe crossover project but a report by Deadline revealed that Steven Spielberg will serve as the executive producer. Producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy will also return to produce the new Transformers project.

Much-anticipated Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover is in the works

The Deadline report states that the crossover plot was pitched by filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in Rise of the Beasts. The official announcement of the G.I. Joe franchise’s integration into the Transformer’s plot was made by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins on Thursday during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

With Marvel’s MCU, cinematic universes have grown increasingly popular among fans. Thus, a crossover of two of Hasbro’s greatest characters was much speculated by fans of both franchises. Steven Caple Jr. helmed Rise of the Beasts and was expected to direct the next Transformers installment as well, given its estimated $439 million success at the worldwide box office.

However, it is unknown whether the next Transformers movie will directly feature G.I. Joe or the plot will be explored in a future project. Regardless, fans are thrilled for the iconic crossover to unravel on the big screen.

The Transformers franchise has had seven live-action installments since the original movie in 2007. The recent success of Rise of the Beasts has bolstered other franchise projects based on the Hasbro property. Whereas, the G.I. Joe franchise houses two films including a 2021 reboot that bombed at the box office. Following that, Paramount trashed all plans of going further with the military sci-fi action franchise.

The Transformers franchise revitalizes its animated roots

The 2024 CinemaCon witnessed glimpses of another riveting Transformers project, Transformers One. The full-length animated film will premiere on Paramount on September 13, 2024. The film will follow the origin story of the two most powerful Optimus Prime and Megatron on their home planet Cybertron.

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry were welcomed by the audience at CinemaCon as they offered the first look of Transformers One, on Thursday. The compelling 3D scene left the crowd mesmerized by the plot and animation, per Variety. Henry added, “This origin story is how they transformed from brothers in arms to sworn enemies.”

Hemsworth, who serves as the voice of young Optimus Prime, paid homage to the former Peter Cullen who voiced Optimus Prime for four decades. Other voice cast members include Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michek Key, Jon Hamm, and Steve Buscemi. Brian Tyree Henry will take on as the voice of young Megatron. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is attached.

