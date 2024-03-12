'And The Winner Is Elsa Pataky': Chris Hemsworth Shares Fun Clip Of Rehearsing Oscars 2024 Lines With Wife

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, partners both on and off-screen, gave followers a delightful sneak peek into their pre-Oscars routine via a recent Instagram post. Ahead of Hemsworth’s appearance on the stage as the presenter at the 2024 Academy Awards, the couple shared a candid and heartfelt moment of him rehearsing lines for the Best Animated Short category, all while cruising in a car. At the same time, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy's movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was announced.

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Hilarious clip rehearsing Oscars 2024 lines with his wife Elsa Pataky

In the aforementioned video, Chris Hemsworth posted a hilarious video to Instagram of him and his wife Elsa Pataky rehearsing their Oscars presenting speech in 2024. First seen holding the camera, Pataky was studying his introduction for the Best Animated Short category when the video pans to Hemsworth. "This is behind the scenes," Pataky interrupts, and Hemsworth follows with, "And the winner is Elsa Pataky."

Advertisement

"Congrats, bud! Congrats," continues Hemsworth. "She couldn't be here tonight, so I'm just going to take this opportunity to say she thanks me mostly for her performance and basically everything in her entire life. You're welcome, honey! Love you."

The Extraction star captioned the clip, "A little Oscar's rehearsal with @elsapataky ! congrats, love xo."

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky got hitched in 2010 and have an 11-year-old daughter named India Rose Hemsworth and twin 9-year-olds named Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth. Therefore, they have been together for the last 14 years.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his daughter came to be named 'India'; DEETS Inside

About Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga announcement

During Oscars 2024, Pataky attended the ceremony on Sunday to see Hemsworth, who costarred with Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, present the winners of the Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature awards.

Hemsworth portrays the major antagonist in the movie, Furiosa, which is portrayed by Taylor-Joy.

Following the announcement of his movie role, Hemsworth posted on Instagram That he was "Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia."

"Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories," wrote Hemsworth. "The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery," he continued.

Advertisement

Drawing towards the conclusion, right before the film releases in cinemas on May 24 2024, Hemsworth will attend the Met Gala 2024 followed by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny as co-chairs alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda shares how he landed his role in Extraction; praises co-star Chris Hemsworth