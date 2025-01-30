Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Reprise True Detective Roles for Ad Aimed At Texas Legislature

True Detective has to be the best work of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson . Not only did this series give them a big platform, but it is also the work for which they are still celebrated. Recently, the two legendary actors were seen reprising their roles from the intriguing series.

Both McConaughey and Harrelson were seen in their True Detective forms in a recent video, specifically aimed at Texas, for "True to Texas," urging the Texas legislature to introduce new incentives for film and TV productions. Per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the ad also aims to encourage productions to be held in the Lone Star State.

Moreover, it is not only the actors from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Zombieland who appear in the ad, but also Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger.

According to the outlet, these Texas-born celebrities have been lobbying the legislature to boost film and TV incentives in an effort to better compete with other states such as Georgia and New Mexico.

In the video, which was recently shared by Matthew McConaughey, he and the Zombieland actor are seen driving on a highway in a car.

“Hollywood is a flat circle, Woody,” the Dallas Buyers Club actor is heard saying after a grand shot of the road.

The Rust Cohle actor then remarks that the industry seems to be “somebody’s memory.” Speaking about a new hub for film and television, he describes his vision for the industry as “a renaissance. A rebirth.”

In response, Woody Harrelson states, “A small fraction of Texas’ budget surplus could turn this state into the new Hollywood.”

Soon after, Renée Zellweger mentions that if other states offer better incentives, those are the destinations where the industry might go, in the Nic Pizzolatto-directed ad.