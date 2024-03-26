Maxwell Announces 2024 Serenade Tour With Special Guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London; Deets Inside
R&B icon Maxwell set to hit the road with The Serenade Tour starting September 2024, supported by Jazmine Sullivan and October London. Tickets deets and tour dates below.
Maxwell is ready to hit the road again. The R&B singer announced the dates for 2024’s The Serenade Tour on Monday. Special guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London will join him in the 26-date banger scheduled to kickstart on September 14 at Hollywood, Fla’s Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
The three-time Grammy winner uncovered the full dates of ‘The Serenade 2024’ North American Tour with the last stop at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 27. The tour trails Maxwell’s The Night Tour in 2022 supported by Anthony Hamilton and Joe. It was a success with multiple sold-out shows. Tour dates and ticket details for The Serenade Tour are mentioned below.
Maxwell is back with a bang
Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go live on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time, per Maxwell’s official site. Additionally, VIP tickets and exclusive meet and greet packages are available for the tour. Two-time Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan and popular songwriter October London will serve as the special guests of Maxwell’s 2024 circuit.
In 2022, the 50-year-old singer released ‘blacksummers’Night’, the closing album of his epic Grammy-winning trilogy, Blacksummers’night which began in 2009. Yet, Maxwell has regularly gone on tours. Maxwell, who has largely defined the sub-genre neo-soul in the late ‘90s, performed sold-out shows at San Francisco’s Davis Symphony Hall, Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, and Washington D.C’s Kennedy Center, during The Night Tour 2022. It was included in Pollstar’s Top 20 Global Concert Tours list, per Billboard.
Gerald Maxwell Rivera, popularly known as Maxwell rose to prominence in 1997 with his debut album ‘Urban Hang Suite.’ Chart-topping singles like ‘Ascension’, ‘This Woman’s Work’ and ‘Sumthin’ Sumthin’ earned him massive popularity and critical acclaim.
Jazmine Sullivan’s second tour with Maxwell
It is not the first time Jazmine Sullivan has partnered with the ‘Pretty Wings’ singer. Sullivan, who was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022, had supported the R&B ace during the Maxwell ‘08 Tour. However, the 36-year-old artist also toured with the Heaux Tales in 2022 and is super thrilled to hit the stage again this year.
"I know I’ve been quiet and I thank you all for being patient and giving me the space I needed. I’m excited to get back on the road this fall with my good friend @maxwell ❤️ tickets on sale this Friday,” she wrote on Instagram.
Despite receiving widespread fame, Maxwell steered away from the spotlight taking a 7-year hiatus from music. After wrapping up the ‘Now’ Tour in 2002, the soul artist secluded himself to live a private life, a rejuvenation. But he never stopped making music while living the “pedestrian life.”
Maxwell told Reuters, “I liked being regular. It was kind of a recalibration of the system as life experiences caught up with me. Up to that point I'd been on the road and didn't have a chance to really live. But I write about real-life experiences, so it just felt like I had to sit back and let these experiences happen and inspire me all over again."
The Serenade Tour 2024 dates are listed below:
Sept. 14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sept. 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 20 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
Sept. 21 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 1 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 3 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 6 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Oct. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 25 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
