Maxwell Announces 2024 Serenade Tour With Special Guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London; Deets Inside

Maxwell is ready to hit the road again. The R&B singer announced the dates for 2024’s The Serenade Tour on Monday. Special guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London will join him in the 26-date banger scheduled to kickstart on September 14 at Hollywood, Fla’s Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The three-time Grammy winner uncovered the full dates of ‘The Serenade 2024’ North American Tour with the last stop at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 27. The tour trails Maxwell’s The Night Tour in 2022 supported by Anthony Hamilton and Joe. It was a success with multiple sold-out shows. Tour dates and ticket details for The Serenade Tour are mentioned below.

Maxwell is back with a bang

Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go live on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time, per Maxwell’s official site. Additionally, VIP tickets and exclusive meet and greet packages are available for the tour. Two-time Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan and popular songwriter October London will serve as the special guests of Maxwell’s 2024 circuit.

In 2022, the 50-year-old singer released ‘blacksummers’Night’, the closing album of his epic Grammy-winning trilogy, Blacksummers’night which began in 2009. Yet, Maxwell has regularly gone on tours. Maxwell, who has largely defined the sub-genre neo-soul in the late ‘90s, performed sold-out shows at San Francisco’s Davis Symphony Hall, Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, and Washington D.C’s Kennedy Center, during The Night Tour 2022. It was included in Pollstar’s Top 20 Global Concert Tours list, per Billboard.

Gerald Maxwell Rivera, popularly known as Maxwell rose to prominence in 1997 with his debut album ‘Urban Hang Suite.’ Chart-topping singles like ‘Ascension’, ‘This Woman’s Work’ and ‘Sumthin’ Sumthin’ earned him massive popularity and critical acclaim.

Jazmine Sullivan’s second tour with Maxwell

It is not the first time Jazmine Sullivan has partnered with the ‘Pretty Wings’ singer. Sullivan, who was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022, had supported the R&B ace during the Maxwell ‘08 Tour. However, the 36-year-old artist also toured with the Heaux Tales in 2022 and is super thrilled to hit the stage again this year.

"I know I’ve been quiet and I thank you all for being patient and giving me the space I needed. I’m excited to get back on the road this fall with my good friend @maxwell ❤️ tickets on sale this Friday,” she wrote on Instagram.

Despite receiving widespread fame, Maxwell steered away from the spotlight taking a 7-year hiatus from music. After wrapping up the ‘Now’ Tour in 2002, the soul artist secluded himself to live a private life, a rejuvenation. But he never stopped making music while living the “pedestrian life.”

Maxwell told Reuters, “I liked being regular. It was kind of a recalibration of the system as life experiences caught up with me. Up to that point I'd been on the road and didn't have a chance to really live. But I write about real-life experiences, so it just felt like I had to sit back and let these experiences happen and inspire me all over again."

The Serenade Tour 2024 dates are listed below:

Sept. 14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sept. 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Sept. 21 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 1 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 3 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 6 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Oct. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 25 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

