What is the history of the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Find out amid a star-studded induction ceremony featuring Olivia Rodrigo and more

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that took place back in November 2023 was aired on ABC on Monday night.

The three-hour long televised ceremony featured performances and appearances from songsters like Olivia Rodrigo, Jeremy Page, Sia, Sir Elton John, H.E.R, Jazmin Sullivan, and more.

Back in November, coveted artists like The Spinners, the late George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, and Willie Nelson were welcomed to the much-celebrated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Don Cornelius received the Ahmet Ertegun Award while rock legend Link Wary was awarded the musical influence award. Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin, and Al Kooper won the Music Excellence award.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an annual ceremony that honors the pioneers of Rock Music. The coveted Hall of Fame is only an institution but a full-fledged museum. Here’s everything to know about it.

Foundation of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the significance of Rock Music and those who played a part in the creation and propagation of the musical genre.

Ahmet Ertegun, the founder of Atlantic Records during the 1983 Grammys, proposed the idea of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jann Wenner, the publisher of Rolling Stone Magazine, also joined Ertegun to establish the non-profit Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which would be tasked with establishing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame facility we see today.

The First Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in 1986

The debut induction ceremony to the coveted Hall of Fame of rock music took place in 1986. The ceremony was held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly James Brown were among the first inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Since then, an annual induction event has taken place every year.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame follows a nomination and selection process

To be eligible for induction to the acclaimed Hall of Fame, the artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years prior. Only those artists who have spent at least a quarter century in the business are nominated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s nomination committee. They are then voted by an international body consisting of more than 500 rock experts.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum is situated in Cleveland, Ohio, and is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history and significance of rock music. The museum is also where the Hall of Fame is located.

Architect I.M. Pei designed the iconic museum building which is set on the shore of Lake Erie.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum beholds and displays artifacts like instruments and stage costumes used by artists, posters, photographs, original music albums, and more.

The Museum houses an induction gallery, a dedicated place that includes signatures and handprints of the Hall of Fame inductees.

It is also an abode to an extensive library for those who are interested in the study of rock music.

The 150,000-square-foot museum was thrown open to the public in 1995 and since then, it has become a major attraction for music lovers.

