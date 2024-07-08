Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot & More

The release date and time of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 6, as well as information on how to watch the episode for free online in the United States and the United Kingdom, can be found here for those who are anxious to discover.

The next episode, "Ecotone," will center on Jeremy Renner's character, Mike McLusky, as he navigates a severe assault on his personal and family life. Soon after, Mike receives a huge ultimatum that could have a disastrous impact on not just his life but also the lives of everyone and everything around him.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 6 release date & time

The episode is all set to air on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 3 a.m. ET and midnight PT.

Where to stream Mayor of Kingstown S3E6 for free?

Download the app or go to the Paramount Plus website to watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 6 for free. Select a plan by clicking "TRY IT FOR FREE," then fill in your account information.

Once completed, you will have access to a diverse selection of programming, including original series such as Big Brother and Star Trek: Discovery. Enjoy streaming with Paramount Plus!

Plot of Mayor of Kingstown

The story of the Mayor of Kingstown takes place in the made-up town of Kingstown, Michigan, where the prison industry and the practice of incarceration are the only profitable enterprises. It centers on the McLusky family, who act as middlemen between politicians, law enforcement, and other groups.

Mike McLusky, the middle brother, serves as the show's primary character. During the episodes, Mike experiences a major character arc. With this, he takes on the role of mayor following the passing of his brother and former mayor Mitch.

Eventually, he finds himself taking on the peculiarities and complicated problems that plague Kingstown. Mike unintentionally involves other family members, especially younger brother Kyle, in dubious and dangerous ventures, so his activities are everything from honorable to ideal.

