Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

The gritty drama Mayor of Kingstown is getting much accolades from viewers as they praised Jeremy Renner's comeback role. The series returned with its third installment on Sunday, June 2. The seventh episode Marya was Here was released on July 14. Here’s all you need to know about the eighth episode of the show.

Release date and streaming details

As the Mayor of Kingstown chronicles the life and times of a whole town, viewers have been enjoying its grimness. Since its premiere in 2021, the Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller series has gained popularity. The show is in its third season and seven episodes have been released.

More about the corporation town and the stories around it will be revealed in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 8. Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 8 will be out on Sunday, July 21st, 2024 on Paramount+. There are only two more episodes for fans to watch this season out of the total ten. The finale is slated to be released on August 4th.

A Paramount+ subscription for the ad-supported version will cost you $5.99 a month. The streamer also offers Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99 a month, this is the ad-free version that includes SHOWTIME.

What to expect?

Hugh Dillon wrote "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck," the eighth episode of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. Previously we have seen a rift between Mike and Bunny. It is now expected that Bunny will lash out, possibly going straight after Konstantin and his operations. Up until now, Mike had been able to talk Bunny out of doing anything violent. But Mike won't be there to stop him after their conflict.

This prepares the audience for what will probably be an all-out conflict in the next episode. Prison guards have also informed Raphel that his family will be targeted. He has turned to Bunny for help in his despair. Whether Bunny is able to get Raphel's family out of Kingstown is still to be seen.

Meanwhile, Tracy is deeply troubled after receiving a threat from a Correctional Officer. Her resolve to help Cherry is firm, and she might take measures to stop anyone from hindering her efforts. A possible mafia link could be the reason some individuals want to prevent Cherry from exposing the truth about her assault.

Who’s in the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 cast?

Renner leads a large ensemble cast of returning regulars in Season 3 as Mike McLusky. He’s joined by Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach.

