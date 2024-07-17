Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 7: Recap With Spoilers

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 7.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 7 premiered on Paramount Plus on July 14, 2024. In the third episode of Mayor of Kingstown, the town's chaos worsened as Mike and his detective friends failed to take action against the miscreants. The friendship between Bunny and Mike also dissolved, with Mike no longer trusting Bunny after the episode. Here's what happened in the episode.

Mike and Bunny's friendship suffers a major setback

The bus tragedy in Kingstown caused chaos and confusion, with 14 victims,12 of them being underage. The KPD and Mike struggled to identify the gang behind the bombing, but the tragedy's aftermath created even more chaos. The bombers were found, and it was unlikely that Kingstown would move forward without someone to blame for such a gruesome act.

The bus tragedy in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 7 shocked Mike, leading him to question Bunny about his involvement. Despite their friendship being the cornerstone of the city, Mike's questioning about Bunny's involvement was the last straw, especially considering Bunny had just buried his cousin. Mike's questioning came at the worst possible time, as Bunny felt he wasn't being kept informed.

While Mike was never sure Bunny could be behind the tragedy, having been blind to Bunny’s accumulation of weapons made Mike doubt him. Especially with Ian being certain about Bunny’s involvement only because of Bunny’s very public fight with both Konstantin and AB.

Advertisement

The chaos the tragedy caused thus prompted to misstep those who were never easily swayed, with Mike’s questions having terrible timing and Bunny’s awful state making him rush to name Mike as his enemy from that moment on, essentially making Kingstown the most unstable it ever was since Mayor of Kingstown season 1.

Iris' trust in Mike seems to be fading

Iris' quick thinking was showcased in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, but episode 6's police raid and Mike's ineffective planning for her protection further solidified her wit. Mike felt responsible for Iris's well-being, as Milo knew he could harm her to get Mike to do his bidding. Their relationship grew into deep care, despite Mike's focus on protecting Iris being an obstacle in Mayor of Kingstown.

Mike’s wish to protect Iris so that nothing and nobody could harm her any more than Milo and AB already did nevertheless turned out counterproductive repeatedly. When Mike hid Milo’s escape from jail from Iris so that she wouldn’t worry in Mayor of Kingstown season 2, she eventually returned to Milo. Mike often hampered Iris’s agency in the name of her protection instead of involving her in the plans for her future. Mike’s reaction in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, episode 6 proved he still hasn’t understood his lesson, risking more for Iris with his misguided way of protecting her.

Advertisement

Iris witnesses Mike and his friends failing to take action against the deaths of women, leading her to question his ability to maintain peace in Kingstown. She imagines herself in the girls' situation and becomes more disappointed. She visits Konstantin, pretending to be friends with him, to help Mike, but she loses trust in him due to his inaction.

Tracy's life is in danger

In Mayor of Kingstown season 3, episode 6, Tracy's questioning of Warden Michaels led to potential nuisance. However, episode 7 proved the warden's suggestions correct. Tracy noticed Cherry's pregnancy and, upon returning, proved herself as Mariam's heir. She confronted the warden about Cherry's pregnancy, denouncing the assault by a CO or staff member. Tracy's actions proved her innocence in the story.

Despite not telling Kyle about it in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, episode 6, Tracy was resolute in her fight to unearth what happened. Mayor of Kingstown season 3, episode 7 continued to show Tracy’s conviction in her quest for the truth, advocating for Cherry’s right to spend time with her baby and even asking her directly who attacked her. Cherry’s adverse reaction to her questions all but confirmed how Tracy’s hunch was probably right, but the final blow came in the form of direct threats to Tracy’s safety in season 3, episode 7’s ending.

Advertisement

In season 3, episode 7, Mayor of Kingstown, CO Breens, initially portrayed as romantically interested in Tracy, reveals his skepticism towards her. He dismisses Cherry, hinting at a problem, but Tracy's quest for answers becomes dangerous when she asks about Cherry's pregnancy. Breens' threats reveal the prison's secrecy, with the warden and Cherry skirting the truth.

Tracy's advocacy for Cherry, potentially risking her life due to Breens' threats, was confirmed in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, episode 7. The warden's suggestion to call the anonymous tip line was also confirmed, but Tracy dismissed it as a career-protection measure. The warden's focus on protecting everyone in her prison and Cherry's reluctance to reveal anything close to the truth highlighted the potential dangers of her investigation.

ALSO READ: Vanished Into the Night Ending Explained: Who Kidnapped The Kids?