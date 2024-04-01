‘Me And Little Easter Bear': Paris Hilton Shares Series Of Adorable Snaps With Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton is celebrating Easter in style. The mother of two shared a carousel of pictures on her social media offering glimpses of a glamorous Easter shoot at her home. Hilton posed with her firstborn and 1-year-old son, Phoenix looking adorable in a bear hat. Whereas, the heiress dazzled in a bright pink ensemble surrounded by Easter decor in the backdrop.

Sitting on the stairs with “little Easter Bear” Phoenix, whom she shares with husband and author Carter Reum, the new mom was captured adoring her baby boy. Treasuring the moment, Hilton put it up on Instagram with a sweet caption.

Paris Hilton celebrates Easter holiday with son

The Easter shoot featured the 43-year-old reality star in a frilled Rebecca Vallance dress paired with color-matching bright pink Valentino shoes worth $1,190 and fingerless gloves. Whereas, her baby son stole the show looking cute in neutral teddy bear pajamas and a brown bear hat with rounded ears. “Me and my little Easter bear,” Hilton wrote in the Instagram post. With perfectly styled hair, the I Am Paris podcaster dolled up for the festive shoot and posed around the foyer with her beloved son who was born through surrogacy.

Advertisement

The mother-son duo sat amidst a rubble of plush and fancy decorations which included giant easter eggs, bunny cutouts, and pastel-themed soft toys. Hilton posed with her son in the first three slides following which she modeled alone with her pink quilted purse and toys.

Hilton and Reum welcomed their son Phoenix on January 16, 2023. The family also secretly welcomed their fourth and youngest member, daughter London in November of the same year. They had kept the news from even their direct family for a week and broke it to them on Thanksgiving. However, the couple has refrained from sharing any photos of their young daughter to the world. A fan’s query on the same encouraged a reply from father Carter Reum as “not quite ready to share her w the world but she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma.”

ALSO READ: What is Paris Hilton's clothing line called? Exploring the reality TV star's fortune and empire

Paris Hilton's special reason for naming son Phoenix

Hilton’s son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum is only a year old but had decided his name almost a decade ago. She revealed in an episode of her podcast I Am Paris that her son was named after the mythical bird Phoenix. "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future,” the 11:11 Media founder once noted.

Moreover, his middle name was inspired by Hilton’s late grandfather Barron Hilton, the successor of Hilton Hotels. Speaking of him, Paris shared that she looked up to him as a “mentor” and wanted to honor him by adding his name to her son’s formal name. For a personality who has dedicated most of her life to the public and media, Paris Hilton is now keen on living a private life with her family of four.

ALSO READ: 'We Are All Sick Of Him': Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky For Using 'Hilton Name' Repeatedly On His Show