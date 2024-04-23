Paris Hilton Gets Candid About Daughter London's Personality; Says She Reminds Her of Nicky Hilton

Paris Hilton cannot stop gushing about her daughter London. The star opened up about her 5-month-old’s personality and explained her demeanour is “very serious and so sweet.”

Paris explained how her daughter often reminds her of he younger sister Nicky Hilton. Here’s what the mother of two revealed about her children’s personalities.

Paris Hilton talks about London’s personality

Paris Hilton spoke about her daughter, London’s personality on her podcast. On an episode of I Am Paris, the star revealed what her 5-month-old daughter’s personality is shaping out to be. “Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet,” Paris shared. The star later revealed how London is very similar to her aunt Nicky Hilton.

Paris shared London takes after Nicky Hilton in the looks department.“She actually looks fairly similar to Nikki,” she explained. The heiress then booted how her 15-month-old son Phoenix looks more like herself. She continued, “Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin, and then little London looks like Nikki. So it's so cute just to, compare all those photos together.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Paris shared her daughter’s progress telling fans how even though London is not sitting up yet, she manages to “sleep through the night” and is “laughing.”

Paris Hilton talks about the bond between her kids

Hilton also revealed that Phoenix and London have a very special bond and the two are “like twins” since they’re not that far apart by age. She revealed that her daughter “loves” her older brother. “He is just so sweet and gentle with her … And sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kinda like rock it back and forth,” she shared. She continued, “And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother.” The mother spoke about her excitement of watching the two “grow up together and be best friends.”

Paris shares her two children with her husband Carter Reum whom she married in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child Phoenix through a surrogate in January 2023 and the London in the same manner in November 2023.

ALSO READ: What is Paris Hilton's clothing line called? Exploring the reality TV star's fortune and empire